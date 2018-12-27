Nine personalized Focus'

Ford has big plans for its new small car and introduces nine (!!) personalized new Focus models at the upcoming SEMA show in Las Vegas. Ford has recognized that the aftermarket is big business, and not just for the F-150 and Mustang, but also for its small car. The aftermarket industry is expected to hit USD 40 billion by the end of 2007, and Ford tries to make the best of it by making their cars 'tuner-friendly', like the Ford F-150 pick-up.

“The small car market is now the largest vehicle segment in the country with more than 2.7 million sales annually ... That’s why we’re offering a full spectrum of personalization options,” says Al Giombetti, executive director of Ford's Customer Service division.

Personal favourite would be the Steeda Focus, combining the best of the 3dCarbon Euro Series body kit and Steeda's performace experience. The Steeda Focus still shows the 'old new Focus' but at the show, and hopefully on WCF later this week, there will be the 'new new Focus' with the smaller foglights and other minor adjustments.

And even though the American tuners have worked long and hard, the American Focus is still no comparison to the European best-seller especially with the rally inspired Focus RS in the pipeline.