Thor Industries made a name for itself with large Class A and Class C motorhomes, but for this year’s RVX show, they downsized to a more city-friendly Class B camper based on the Ram ProMaster 3500. Officially a concept for the time being, Sequence uses a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine with 280 horsepower channeled to the front wheels. Now that we've taken care of the oily bits, let’s see what makes this camper van worth a closer look.

For starters, it’s user-friendly in terms of connectivity as it offers 4G and Wi-Fi and uses a seven-inch infotainment with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so the driver can hook up a smartphone with ease like on basically all new cars on sale today. Speaking of which, Thor updated the design of the dashboard and made it look more car-like, but it’s the back of the cabin that catches the attention.

From the Italian-sourced wooden cabinetry and retractable tables for each swivel driver cab seat to the dual beds and even a slide-out dog bowl, the Sequence is a perfect example of how to maximize the available space inside a cabin. Those two individual beds can actually merge to become a large single unit by putting the cushions in the middle, while the kitchen has all the amenities you’ll need: microwave, refrigerator, dual-burner stove, sink, and a slide-out cutting board.

6 Photos

The camper van has been fitted with a 200-watt solar charging system and an assortment of Thule accessories like a roof rack accessible through a ladder mounted at the back. Other goodies worth mentioning include an air conditioner, a water heater/furnace combination, and a TV mounted over the sofa/bed on the passenger side.

Should Thor decide to put the Sequence into production, the company estimates it would carry a starting price of less than $100,000.