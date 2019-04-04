Driving a performance car on an open road at night is arguably one of the most inspiring activities a gearhead can practice. How can you make it even more emotional? Maybe share it with somebody – either with a fellow passenger on the seat that’s right of you, or with all your friends on social media platforms with a livestream. Wrong! Don’t do the latter, especially if you are going to break the law.

First of all, we can’t stress enough that you shouldn’t go above the speed limits, even if it’s a wide road with almost no other vehicles – for many, many reasons. We wish someone gave this advice Beau Alan Rogel, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 driver from Mississippi who hit 185 miles per hour (298 kilometers per hour) on a highway outside Jackson on Sunday. And streamed the action on YouTube for all to enjoy.

If you watch the video at the top carefully, you’ll hear Rogel calling out the readings he sees on the speedometer and will see him overtaking other cars at a very high speed. However, about halfway through the video, Rogel notices a police car is chasing him and decides to pull over. He is then approached by three police cars responding to reports of his reckless driving.

Interestingly, and this was probably Rogel’s biggest mistake, the video stream continues even when he is communicating with the police officers and one of them remarks the camera is still running. The deputies let him go after checking his license and telling him to "take it to the drag strip." Later on, police reviewed the video and Rogel’s social media channels to discover he had several felonies on his record. Based on the findings, investigators got a search warrant for his home on Monday.

Eventually, Rogel was arrested – for hitting 185 mph (298 kph) on public roads and for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. According to reports, his wife Christina Rogel tried to stop inspectors from executing the warrant and was also arrested on charges for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The 2017 Mustang from the video was seized and investigators will download data from the vehicle’s onboard computer.

What’s the moral of the story? Of course, don’t go mad on the street “showing absolutely no respect for the general motoring public.” And, as Rankin County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page says, “beware what you post on social media.”

Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Facebook via FoxNews and TheDrive