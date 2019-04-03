Folks, even famous musicians need some help from their friends every now and then. Sheryl Crow drives a Tesla, and apparently, she ran into a bit of trouble today while in a parking lot. Some say it faced a giant car wash, but that's strictly an unsubstantiated rumor.

As the tweet shows, the Grammy Award-winning artist encountered difficulties with the car’s screen going black. We don’t know which model she drives, nor if she’s still stuck in the parking lot. We do know, however, that the tweet garnered all kinds of attention with no less than 855 comments from fans and followers. One of them was Mr. Tesla himself, Elon Musk, who offered this short bit of advice.

We’re going to assume it’s a tongue-in-cheek response and that the problem is a bit more involved than that. As of this writing, Musk’s response to the singer-songwriter is just 40 minutes old – the initial tweet came up five hours ago – so hopefully Ms. Crow found the help she needed.

We don’t normally cover slices of celeb life such as this, but hey, every day is a winding road, right? Besides, would Ford CEO Jim Hackett respond to The Rock if his Ford Raptor wouldn’t start?

Source: Sheryl Crow via Twitter