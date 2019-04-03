Update: Added new tweet from Elon Musk below.

Folks, even famous musicians need some help from their friends every now and then. Sheryl Crow drives a Tesla, and apparently, she ran into a bit of trouble today while in a parking lot. Some say it faced a giant car wash, but that's strictly an unsubstantiated rumor.

As the tweet shows, the Grammy Award-winning artist encountered difficulties with the car’s screen going black. We don’t know which model she drives, nor if she’s still stuck in the parking lot. We do know, however, that the tweet garnered all kinds of attention with no less than 855 comments from fans and followers. One of them was Mr. Tesla himself, Elon Musk, who offered this short bit of advice.

We assumed it was a tongue-in-cheek response and that the actual problem is a bit more involved than that. It turns out that apparently, this is something of an issue, as Musk responded with additional details as well as a pledge to offer a software update

We still don't know if this is the actual problem that left Ms. Crow stuck in a parking lot, as she hasn't yet responded from that initial post. We have to give Musk some credit for at least following through and possibly even issuing a full-on software update. Should it be called the Crow fix?

We don’t normally cover slices of celeb life such as this, but hey, every day is a winding road, right? Besides, would Ford CEO Jim Hackett respond to The Rock if his Ford Raptor wouldn’t start?

Source: Sheryl Crow via Twitter