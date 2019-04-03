The XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered models go on sale this summer.
Polestar as a stand-alone brand is working hard on plug-ins and EVs like the 1, 2, and 3. But the performance arm still lends its engineering expertise to parent company Volvo. The latest products of their partnership are the hot Volvo Polestar Engineered XC60 SUV and V60 wagon, which follow in the footsteps of the gussied-up S60 we drove last year.
Like the S60 Polestar Engineered, the XC60 and V60 use the same T8 Twin-Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain producing a punchy 415 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 494 pound-feet (669 Newton-meters) of torque. That represents an increase of 15 hp (11 kW) and 25 lb-ft (33 Nm) over the standard T8. Considering the standard T8-powered XC60 and V60 hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than five seconds, the Polestar Engineered models should be quicker.
You'll have to squint to notice most of the exterior upgrades, though. The S60 Polestar Engineered's tantalizing 10-spoke wheels carry over, as do the black chrome exhaust tips, high-gloss black grille, wheel arch extensions, and subtle yet stylish Polestar badges, both front and back. Same goes for the cabin; the upgrades like gold seatbelts and a charcoal color scheme add just a pinch of extra flavor, but aren't too in-your-face.
"The introduction of the new Polestar Engineered trim on the S60 sold out online in under an hour," said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA, "Polestar Engineered modifications to the XC60 and V60 offer an additional dose of performance to an already powerful, responsive and efficient vehicle."
The XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered models goes on sale this summer, but we don't know how much they'll cost yet. Given the XC60 T8's $53,700 asking price, a $60,000 MSRP for the Polestar-touched models sound reasonable. Thankfully, unlike the S60, these ones aren't limited to 20 cars. According to Volvo (via Roadshow), the company will sell "considerably more" versions of the XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered models than the limited S60, and via traditional sales channels, not exclusively the subscription service.
Volvo Car USA is adding 415 horsepower plug-in hybrid electric variants of its award-winning XC60 mid-sized SUV and all-new V60 mid-sized wagon to the 2020 line-up within the “Polestar Engineered” trim. The XC60 was named 2018 World Car of the Year and 2018 North American Utility of the Year.
The Polestar Engineered trim debuted on the 2019 S60. Similar to the S60, both the XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered and V60 T8 Polestar Engineered offer performance expressions of each vehicles’ design, while enhancing crucial driving elements such as throttle response, braking and handling on the T8 Twin-Engine Plug-in Hybrid propulsion system.
Available in Summer 2019, the model year 2020 XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered cars mirror enhancements found on the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered. Powertrain software has been optimized to provide faster access to torque and focus additional power to the rear wheels. This optimization allows the Volvo T8 Twin Engine Plug-in Hybrid to produce 415 horsepower and 494 lb-ft. of torque.
For enhanced suspension performance, Volvo partnered with Öhlins, a Swedish-based advanced suspension technology brand, that pioneered a dual flow valve technology in the struts, which responds quickly to road imperfections. An Öhlins front strut bar increases the stiffness of the car’s body, allowing for more precise and responsive control.
Unique six-piston brake calipers feature Polestar’s trademark gold coloring and are visible through lightweight forged alloy wheels. Wheel designs are unique to the S60, V60 and XC60 to provide both a muscular appearance and enhanced airflow to brake discs.
The exterior design features a sporty character with integrated black chrome tail pipes, high-gloss black grille, wheel arch extensions and discreet Polestar Engineered emblems at the front and rear.
Inside the car is Polestar’s signature gold safety belts among a charcoal color scheme with metal mesh aluminum panels. A Nappa leather/open-grid textile upholstery combined with a leather sport steering wheel and gear shifter combine performance with luxury touches.