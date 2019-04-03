Polestar as a stand-alone brand is working hard on plug-ins and EVs like the 1, 2, and 3. But the performance arm still lends its engineering expertise to parent company Volvo. The latest products of their partnership are the hot Volvo Polestar Engineered XC60 SUV and V60 wagon, which follow in the footsteps of the gussied-up S60 we drove last year.

Like the S60 Polestar Engineered, the XC60 and V60 use the same T8 Twin-Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain producing a punchy 415 horsepower (309 kilowatts) and 494 pound-feet (669 Newton-meters) of torque. That represents an increase of 15 hp (11 kW) and 25 lb-ft (33 Nm) over the standard T8. Considering the standard T8-powered XC60 and V60 hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than five seconds, the Polestar Engineered models should be quicker.

2 Photos

You'll have to squint to notice most of the exterior upgrades, though. The S60 Polestar Engineered's tantalizing 10-spoke wheels carry over, as do the black chrome exhaust tips, high-gloss black grille, wheel arch extensions, and subtle yet stylish Polestar badges, both front and back. Same goes for the cabin; the upgrades like gold seatbelts and a charcoal color scheme add just a pinch of extra flavor, but aren't too in-your-face.

"The introduction of the new Polestar Engineered trim on the S60 sold out online in under an hour," said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA, "Polestar Engineered modifications to the XC60 and V60 offer an additional dose of performance to an already powerful, responsive and efficient vehicle."

The XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered models goes on sale this summer, but we don't know how much they'll cost yet. Given the XC60 T8's $53,700 asking price, a $60,000 MSRP for the Polestar-touched models sound reasonable. Thankfully, unlike the S60, these ones aren't limited to 20 cars. According to Volvo (via Roadshow), the company will sell "considerably more" versions of the XC60 and V60 Polestar Engineered models than the limited S60, and via traditional sales channels, not exclusively the subscription service.

Source: Volvo