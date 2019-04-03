There are plus sides to being really tall. It’s easier to find your car in parking lots, or spot friends in a crowd. Your view at the movie theater is never blocked, and if you have some athletic ability, a career in basketball is a distinct possibility. There are disadvantages too – finding clothes that fit can be a real chore, and folding yourself into a suave two-seater sports car can be all but impossible. Camping isn’t out of the question though, thanks to Regency RV’s newest model line called National Traveler.

It’s based on the company’s existing line of Ram raised-roof motorhomes, but this one is taller than most. Specifically, it has a ceiling height of over seven feet which is unheard of in a smaller Class B motorhome. The space isn’t there simply for NBA players seeking a getaway, however – the National Traveler is tall enough to incorporate a Euro-Loft bunk for extra sleeping accommodations. Four adults can sack out in the camper, and even with the top bunk in position, there’s still over six feet of clearance underneath it at the back.

7 Photos

"As we developed the raised roof this was always a directive," said Don Emahiser, national sales manager for Regency RV. "Sleeping more than two in a van is an impossible challenge. With the Euro-loft, we double our space and sleeping capacity. It’s game changing. With the touch of a button, the bunk lowers down from a clean, upholstered ceiling to reveal a queen size bunk bed that can sleep two additional family members."

The taller roof also means the National Traveler feels roomier inside. The front seats can swivel rearward to creates a second sitting area, with the primary sitting/dining area located at the rear beneath the bunk. A stove, sink, and refrigerator are obviously part of the package, and the tall roof provides another advantage – the shower boasts a seven-foot ceiling as well.

Regency says the National Traveler floorplan will be called Explore, and it will hit dealers in June with an MSRP starting in the $120,000 range.

Source: Regency RV