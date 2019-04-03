First teased in early March, McLaren's upcoming grand tourer hits the road again in new images that whet the appetites of wealthy potential buyers. The company promises to start ripping off the camouflage on April 30. The concept of a more comfortable McLaren model that specializes in eating up miles at high speeds continues to be very intriguing.

The model's actual name still isn't clear, and the brand simply refers to it as the McLaren of Grand Tourers. According to the company, the example in these photos shows off the vehicle's final shape, and the body no longer wears the fake body panels from the coupe in the previous teaser shot (below).

The new shots reveal a more curvaceous rear deck. There are vents at the top of the fenders. Skinny LED taillights cut through an opening in the tail. A pair of big exhausts with chrome tips grab attention because of their visual contrast with the rest of the design.

In front, the design is fairly simple with a low nose and pointy headlights. An expansive, wraparound windshield looks like it would offer excellent forward visibility.

Check Out The Original Teaser: McLaren Teases New Grand Tourer Ahead Of 2019 Release

Currently, McLaren only confirms that the grand tourer gets power from a twin-turbo V8. "It’s a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer. But with a level of agility never experienced before in this segment," McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said when originally announcing the model.

The next step in the development is a 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) trip from McLaren's development center near Barcelona, Spain, to the automaker's headquarters in Woking, England. To check the vehicle's level of comfort, the two test drivers plan to take the journey in a single stint while carrying all of their luggage.

For one more look at McLaren's grand tourer, take a look at the shot above. The photographer Alex Alexiev works as a designer at McLaren, so this image blurs the line between a spy photo and an official teaser. Unfortunately, the picture comes from before the removal of the extra concealment panels from the body.

Source: Mclaren, alexiev_alex via Instagram