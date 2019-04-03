Even though it was mainly developed to dominate the drag strip, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can deliver hypercar levels of speed if there’s a stretch of the road long enough to exploit the muscle car’s full potential. As luck would have it, the brick-shaped brutal machine was taken to the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida where the 3-mile-long concrete runway served as the venue for the Demon’s impressive top speed run.

Dodge electronically caps the Demon at 168 mph (270 kph) by default, but owners can easily get rid of the limiter by installing the optional Demon Crate. Using the red key fob and 100-octane fuel, the engine can unleash the whole shebang of 840 horsepower, thus making it one of the most powerful production cars ever built.

See The Previous Top Speed Run: ⠀ Watch The Dodge Challenger Demon Go Sailing Past 200 MPH

How fast can it go? Well, at the very same Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds, the Demon managed to reach an impressive 203 mph (326.6 kph) back in February 2018 thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine pushing out a mountain-moving 770 pound-feet (1,044 Newton-meters) of torque. Fast forward to March 9 this year, the Demon returned to what is considered as being one of the flattest and widest runways in the world to have another go.

It managed to eclipse last year’s performance by hitting a whopping 211.227 mph (339.933 kph). To put that number into context, it matches high-end machines such as the McLaren Senna, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and a couple of Ferraris such as the 488 Pista and the 812 Superfast.

Yes, it’s not exactly as fast as the record-breaking 300-mph Ford GT, but with roughly 2,500 hp on tap, that one had three times the power of the Demon. It’s also worth mentioning the Dodge is far from being one of the lightest cars in the world. We all know weight is a performance car’s worst nightmare, and at 4,280 pounds (1,941 kilograms), the meanest Challenger of them all weighs just about as much as an Audi Q7 large SUV.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds / YouTube