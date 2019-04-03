When in doubt, just add more crossovers – that seems to be the motto in today’s automotive industry. After unveiling the all-new Kuga / Escape and the Europe-bound Explorer PHEV yesterday, Ford is now giving us a first look at another high-riding model due to hit European streets later this year. Dusting off the “Puma” moniker, the new small crossover will slot above the EcoSport but below the Kuga, much like the VW T-Roc is sandwiched by the T-Cross and Tiguan.

What used to be a pretty neat two-door sports coupe in the late 1990s and early 2000s is now a crossover “inspired from the world of SUVs,” according to the press release. Like the EcoSport, the new Puma will be built in Craiova, Romania where Ford used to make the slow-selling B-Max minivan up until a couple of years ago.

With this only being a teaser, Ford isn’t quite ready yet to go into a lot of details. We do know the new Puma is going to offer a cargo capacity of 456 liters (16.1 cubic feet), prompting the Blue Oval to say it’s a best-in-class figure. Not only that, but the trunk can accommodate two golf bags in an upright position, which was a request from potential customers Ford got in touch with during the Puma’s development phase.

Not that it comes as a big surprise, but power will be provided by a three-cylinder 1.0-liter EcoBoost unit produced at the very same plant where Ford recently built the one-millionth engine. In the new Puma, it’ll be offered with as much as 155 horsepower with a mild hybrid twist for better efficiency and more low-rpm torque. According to Ford, the new Puma will sip an estimated 5.4 liters / 100 km, which works out to 43.5 miles per gallon.

A full reveal of the 2020 Ford Puma will take place later this year.

Source: Ford