Auto Shanghai 2019 is right around the corner. Specifically, the big show in China kicks off in a couple of weeks and automakers are ramping up with teasers for new vehicle and concept car debuts. Infiniti’s hot-off-the-press announcement falls into the latter category, in the form of a sports sedan concept called the Qs Inspiration.

With this being just a teaser, we’re only given a look at the car’s backside and even then, it’s pretty much a case study of black-and-white photography. It bears some resemblance to the Q Inspiration Concept sedan (featured in the gallery below) the automaker revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2018, notably with the thin taillights, pointed rear glass, and vertical side vents flanking the prominent Infiniti lettering. If you look extremely close on the lower right side you can see a bit of definition to the black region of the lower fascia, though with this being billed as a sports sedan we suspect the actual car will feature some sort of diffuser in that area.

Infiniti doesn’t leave us totally in the dark on the Qs Inspiration. As with other Inspiration concepts, this is an electrified affair that will follow the company’s design language as seen on the Q Inspiration from Detroit in 2018, and more recently with the QX Inspiration Concept crossover from the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. That crossover was billed as having an all-new flexible architecture specifically designed for future electric vehicles, and Infiniti says this sports sedan concept features the same setup.

As for details on the powertrain, none are offered yet and it’s possible we may never be privy to the sport aspect of this sports sedan. Infiniti never revealed powertrain details for the QX Inspiration in Detroit, and in fact, the concept had mechanical difficulties and couldn’t get to the stage for its big debut. Here’s hoping things go a bit smoother for the automaker this time around.

Auto Shanghai 2019 opens for media access on April 16. The public exhibition begins April 18 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Source: Infiniti