The Indianapolis 500 is familiar territory for the Chevrolet Corvette. America’s long-enduring sports car has paced the field no less than 15 times, and when the open-wheel racers of the IndyCar series take to the Brickyard this May for the 103rd running, that number will increase to 16 courtesy of the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport seen here. No other vehicle has served as the Indy 500 pace car more than Corvette, which is rather impressive considering the ‘Vette’s first lap at Indianapolis didn’t occur until 1978 – 25 years after it hit the roads of America.

“Chevrolet is honored to lead the way for the 500 once again,” said Steve Majoros, director of Chevrolet passenger car and crossover marketing. “The Grand Sport is a particularly excellent choice as its wide body and aerodynamic features are steeped in racing heritage.”

The special Grand Sport will wear a coat of Long Beach Red Metallic with a special Indy decal package including full-length racing stripes. Underneath, the car is pure GS with Brembo brakes and an eight-speed automatic dolling out the 6.2-liter V8’s 460 horsepower. It also gets a carbon fiber ground effects kit, competition bucket seats, and a performance data recorder to measure g-forces should another GM executive crash into a wall.

4 Photos

It’s been rumored that Chevrolet may also hold a special event during the Indy 500 festivities to debut its new mid-engine Corvette. The long-awaited supercar was originally thought to debut this year at the Detroit Auto Show, then later this month at the New York Auto Show. Rumors of electrical problems and structural issues on higher-horsepower models have allegedly delayed C8 production, but a stand-alone debut is expected either in the spring or early summer.

Chevrolet will also have a fleet of C7 Corvette Stingrays at Indy serving as festival cars so the automaker will certainly have a big presence at the track. A C8 debut at the Brickyard seems a bit awkward considering all the attention going to the C7 Grand Sport, but still, a surprise C8 reveal isn't entirely out of the question.

One thing that seems certain – 2019 will mark the last time a front-engined Chevrolet Corvette sports car will lead the field around Indy. The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 26.

Source: Chevrolet