Ferrari isn't alone in the supercar market, but one of the Prancing Horse's strengths is a brand that synonymous with high-performance, high-dollar vehicles. Company CEO Louis Camillieri isn't worried about the competition, either. In response to a question about whether there's any nervousness about the new Aston Martin Vanquish entering the segment, he told Autocar: "Imitation is the best form of flattery. We’re flattered."

Camillieri has every reason to be cocky about Ferrari's current mid-engined offering – the F8 Tributo. Its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 makes 720 horsepower (537 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. Weight is down 88 pounds (40 kilograms) from the outgoing 488 GTB. The result is a coupe that reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).

The F8 Tributo just debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, and Ferrari has already announced plans for its next mid-engined model's arrival in May or June. The new hybrid model has a focus on excelling at the track, according to the automaker's engineers.

The latest reports about the hybrid powertrain suggest that it could use the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio models as the combustion portion. This would allegedly push the output to 723 hp (539 kW) and 800 lb-ft (1,085 Nm) of torque, instead of 505 hp (377 kW) and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) from the Alfas.

The new Aston Martin Vanquish is likely going to be among the F8 Tributo's major competitors. In concept form, it used a hybrid, turbocharged V6 and wore a minimalist design with a simple arch comprising the roofline.

Source: Autocar