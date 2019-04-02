The Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz will debut as an electric crossover concept at Auto Shanghai on April 16. Its design will be an early preview of the production version that will arrive in China in 2021.

3 Photos

The I.D. Roomzz EV concept has a look that matches the rest of the I.D. concept range. The designers give all of these models smooth lines that create an aerodynamic appearance for these electric vehicles. Most of them also share headlights with LEDs that illuminate the entire width of the models' front end.

VW's designers put a particular emphasis on the Roomzz's interior. The company's teaser boasts the model has "completely new seat configurations" without offering details about what makes the layout so special. There's also customizable lighting in the cabin. The Roomz concept packs VW's IQ Drive autonomous system that can completely control the vehicle without driver intervention.

The first of VW's new family of electric models to hit the market will be a version of the I.D. Concept five-door hatchback that will arrive in Europe in early 2020. Americans will have to wait for the production variant of the I.D. Crozz concept to reach production later in 2020. The I.D. Buzz will then allegedly arrive at dealers in 2022.

All of the I.D. models share VW's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform that has engineering specifically for EVs. The underpinnings will support a variety of battery capacities that will let the company tailor the vehicle to its intended use. For example, the I.D Buzz will allegedly be available with packs offering between 48 kilowatt hours and 111 kWh, and this will provide a range has high as 342 miles (550 km) with the biggest one.

Source: Volkswagen