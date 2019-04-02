VW promises the concept has a completely new seat configuration, and we can't wait to see what that means.
The Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz will debut as an electric crossover concept at Auto Shanghai on April 16. Its design will be an early preview of the production version that will arrive in China in 2021.
The I.D. Roomzz EV concept has a look that matches the rest of the I.D. concept range. The designers give all of these models smooth lines that create an aerodynamic appearance for these electric vehicles. Most of them also share headlights with LEDs that illuminate the entire width of the models' front end.
VW's designers put a particular emphasis on the Roomzz's interior. The company's teaser boasts the model has "completely new seat configurations" without offering details about what makes the layout so special. There's also customizable lighting in the cabin. The Roomz concept packs VW's IQ Drive autonomous system that can completely control the vehicle without driver intervention.
The first of VW's new family of electric models to hit the market will be a version of the I.D. Concept five-door hatchback that will arrive in Europe in early 2020. Americans will have to wait for the production variant of the I.D. Crozz concept to reach production later in 2020. The I.D. Buzz will then allegedly arrive at dealers in 2022.
All of the I.D. models share VW's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform that has engineering specifically for EVs. The underpinnings will support a variety of battery capacities that will let the company tailor the vehicle to its intended use. For example, the I.D Buzz will allegedly be available with packs offering between 48 kilowatt hours and 111 kWh, and this will provide a range has high as 342 miles (550 km) with the biggest one.
Source: Volkswagen
The ID. family is growing: In Shanghai a new concept car shows the electric full-size SUV of the future
The ID. ROOMZZ1 will be showcased at Auto Shanghai 2019
Sneak-preview of what to expect from the series version
Seamless design: the puristic, flowing style of the zero-emission SUV puts power in proportion
The Volkswagen Brand celebrates the world premiere of the ID. ROOMZZ1 at Auto Shanghai, one of China’s biggest car shows. The multi-variable all-round model is the next member of the ID. family and gives you a taste of what is to come in the upcoming series version of the zero-emission SUV that will hit the Chinese market first in 2021. Auto Shanghai will have its doors open from April 16th to April 24th 2019.
Just like the compact I.D.1, the I.D. CROZZ1, the I.D. BUZZ1, the I.D. VIZZION1 and the I.D. BUGGY1 before it, the sixth member of the fully electric family is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).
The I.D. ROOMZZ1 has a number of innovations on board: as its name suggests, the concept car sets trendsetting impulses when it comes to variability of the vehicle interior, boasting completely new seat configurations, high-quality materials and customizable light. What is more, the IQ.DRIVE systems are brought together in the I.D. ROOMZZ1:in I.D. Pilot mode, the vehicle can be driven autonomously without an active driver (level 4).
“The I.D. ROOMZZ1 shows us what we can expect from full-size electric SUVs in the future. The puristic look emphasizes the clear function and the user experience is intuitive and natural,” says Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer at the Volkswagen brand.