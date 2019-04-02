McLaren's latest mental track toy, the Senna GTR will make its global debut at Goodwood this weekend.

The car, which McLaren is describing as its "most extreme track car yet," will be in action at the 77th Goodwood Members’ Meeting, on Saturday April 6, one year on from the road-going Senna's debut at the same West Sussex venue.

It was announced at last month's Geneva motor show, but we've yet to see it in the metal – or carbon. The Senna GTR will form part of a parade of McLaren road and track cars, which will also include the McLaren P1, McLaren P1 GTR, the road-going Senna, and the famous XP5 McLaren F1 prototype, which was the world's fastest road car for over a decade. XP5's appearance at the event will also mark the first time it has run alongside its 21st century counterparts.

The track-only Senna GTR has the same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as the road car and delivers the same torque figure, but puts out 814 hp – a boost of 25 bhp thanks to a remap and the removal of the secondary catalyst to reduce back pressure. It weighs 1,188 kg (2,619 lbs) dry, giving it a power-to-weight ratio of 684 hp per ton, and produces more than 1,000 kg of downforce.

The Senna GTR also capitalizes on lessons learned from McLaren’s GT3 race program in the suspension department to deliver "the Ultimate expression of track driving performance and excitement."

All 75 Senna GTRs sold out a short time after the car's announcement, despite the car's hefty price tag of $1.65 million before taxes. The first deliveries are set to commence in September.

Source: McLaren