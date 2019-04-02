Less than a month ago, we shared the first official photos of the refreshed Buick LaCrosse for the Chinese market. Today, the American manufacturer is releasing additional details about the sedan and is also introducing its range-topping version, the Avenir.

Starting with the regular LaCrosse, Buick is confirming the addition of a new 2.0-liter turbo engine to the powertrain range. It’s one of GM’s eighth-generation Ecotec engines and delivers a peak output of 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to a nine-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission, the unit returns an average fuel consumption of 6.9 liters per 100 kilometers (34 miles per gallon) and meets China’s 6B emissions standards.

4 Photos

As for the LaCrosse Avenir flagship model (pictured at the top of this page), it’s designed to deliver “a luxurious and sporty feel that echoes the brand's latest wing-shaped design philosophy.” Basically, this means customers in China are getting an exclusive exterior color, 19-inch wheels, ornamented leather seats, Avenir logos on the front doors, and a tailor-made maintenance program with exclusive services.

In the People’s Republic, Buick is asking at least RMB 239,800 for the facelifted sedan, which works out to about $35,700. The most expensive LaCrosse in China costs RMB 289,800 ($43,145).

While the LaCrosse is still available in the United States with a starting price of $29,570, soon it will no longer be on sale here. Buick has no plans to launch the refreshed model in America and this is due to GM’s decision to close its Detroit-Hamtramck plant where the North American LaCrosse is made.

As a final note, the automaker has delivered more than 1.2 million units of the LaCrosse in China since its launch on the market in 2006. Since the brand’s arrival in China back in 1998, Buick has sold no less than nine million cars.

Source: Buick