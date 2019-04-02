We aren’t often smitten with creative car ads, but this one definitely stands out. The seller even came up with a simple hashtag to help with the social media marketing, though a quick check through the top social sites shows #goodlittlecar isn’t exactly catching on. That’s okay, because the above video is doing pretty darned well on its own with no less than 43,825 views in four days. Quick word of warning – there is an F-bomb near the beginning of the clip, but these days that’s still enough to warrant a PG-13 rating. In any case, you’ve been warned.

What’s all the hubbub about? Our unnamed salesman has a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta GLS he’s looking to move, and all things considered, it’s rather snazzy. As the video so eloquently reveals, it has VeeDub’s familiar 2.0-liter engine mated to a five-speed manual that’s done 218,000 kilometers. That translates to just shy of 174,000 miles, so yeah, this VW has been around the block more than a few times. The video also included red wavy lines to show us it has heated seats, a random person showed us it has winter and summer tires, and the interior is trimmed in tan leather. That is, save for a gray armrest on the driver’s door which we’re told is there to give the Jetta some character. We like character.

10 Photos

What else do you need to know about this car? It makes right turns and left turns. Freeze frame later in the video to read some fine print and you’ll also learn the interior smells like Crayola crayons, and that the car moves forwards and backwards but not upside down. We’re pretty certain there are plenty of Mustang drivers out there ready to say hold my beer on that last bit.

The video is clever, and amusing, and tells us pretty much everything we need to know about this Jetta – except how much it costs and how to contact the owner. That bit of info is found in the video description, with a link that takes us to an ad at kijiji.ca where we learn the VW is near Calgary and it’s selling for $3,200 Canadian.

Is a 16-year-old Jetta with 174,000 miles worth that much? That depends on whether or not you like the smell of Crayola crayons.

Source: Daniel Tillotson via YouTube, Kijiji.ca