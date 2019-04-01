We spend a fair amount of time talking about the twin-turbo V8 version of the BMW 8 Series. In the U.S. the big grand tourer is only available in M850i guise, which includes the force-fed 523-horsepower (390-kilowatt) 4.4-liter V8 and an eight-speed automatic with a manual shift mode. Across the pond, buyers can opt for the 840d which swaps the thirsty V8 for a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel festooned with a pair of turbos to make 316 hp (235 kW).

Why would anyone with the means to buy an 8 Series go for the diesel? It’s certainly not as quick as the 850 but there’s a veritable mountain of torque from the boosted six, enough to send the car to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds. That’s not slow by any stretch, and whether you choose petrol or diesel, you’ll max out at a factory-limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). Also, the diesel is a whopping £25,000 cheaper, which translates to around $33,000 in U.S. currency. If the 840d were offered in America, you could buy it and a new Jeep Gladiator for the price of the M850i.

8 Photos

Watching this 840d top-speed video from Cars on Autobahn on YouTube makes the argument for the diesel even more convincing. The sprint takes place legally on an unrestricted section of German Autobahn, and if the onboard equipment is accurate, the 840d is a touch quicker than BMW’s published stats. Using launch control, this particular car hits the 100 km/h mark in 4.8 seconds, reaches 200 km/h (124 mph) in 20 seconds, and slips past the governed limit to reach a top speed of 258 km/h (160 mph). That’s the speed indicated by the car’s speedometer as well as a GPS readout on the windshield, and it sure seems stable and surprisingly quiet while pounding down the highway.

We all love tire-shredding horsepower, but seeing the big coupe gobbling miles in an effortless manner certainly offers us pause as to what version might be better as a daily-driven machine. That choice is already made for us in the States, but an 8 Series diesel could indeed be a tempting proposition in areas where it’s available.

Source: Cars on Autobahn via YouTube