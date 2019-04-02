The new Escape is larger than the current one but sheds 200 pounds.
The 2020 Ford Escape debuts a radically new look for the fourth generation of the Blue Oval's compact crossover. There's a new buzz from underneath the skin, too, where the model is now available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, in addition to a pair of turbocharged choices.
The 2020 Escape is over 200 pounds (91 kilograms) lighter than the outgoing model. However, the footprint is larger due to a wider track and longer length. The ride height is lower, too. These revised dimensions and the new arching roofline make the latest generation look less rugged. Instead, the aesthetic has more in common with a five-door hatchback to our eyes but with a taller ride.
The 2020 Escape's larger size has more room for occupants by increasing headroom, shoulder space, and hip room for both rows of seats. Combustion-powered models even have sliding second-row seats that allow for as much as 37.5 cubic feet (1,062 liters) of cargo space. Hybrid models don't have this ability because the battery pack is under the seat.
Occupants have a lot more technology to play with, too. All grades except for the base S trim get an 8-inch infotainment display, and buyers can get an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Drivers can select from multiple driving modes like Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Snow, and Sand. A heads-up display projects onto a six-inch screen in front of the windshield. Evasive Steering Assist can help turn the wheel to avoid slow-moving or stationary vehicles.
The standard powertrain for the 2020 Escape is a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque. It has cylinder deactivation that allows the mill to run on just two cylinders for maximizing fuel economy. Buyers can also upgrade to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 250 hp (186 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque. Both of these mills hook up to an eight-speed automatic and drive the front wheels as standard, although all-wheel drive is an option.
Folks looking for more efficiency can opt for a hybrid 2.5-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson cycle with a total system output of 198 hp (148 kW). The powertrain runs through a continuously variable transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available. Ford doesn't yet provide many details about the plug-in hybrid powertrain beyond the 209 hp (156 kW) system output. The company estimates it offers a best-in-class range of at least 30 miles (48 kilometers) on electric power.
The 2020 Escape goes on sale in fall 2019, and the plug-in hybrid arrives in spring 2020.
Source: Ford
All-New Ford Escape Brings Style and Substance to Small SUVs with Class-Leading Hybrids, Flexibility and Exclusive Technology
Completely redesigned new 2020 Escape best offers four new propulsion choices – including two all-new hybrids; standard hybrid targets best-in-class EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles; plug-in hybrid targets a best-in-class EPA-estimated pure-electric range of 30+ miles
With unrivaled flexibility, all-new Escape introduces new sliding second-row seats that enable best-in-class second-row legroom and as much as 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space
Ford’s smartest-ever small SUV features new selectable drive modes and Ford Co- Pilot360TM driver-assist technology; available features include a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a first-for-Ford in North America heads-up display and first-in-class driver-assist features Active Park Assist 2.0 and Evasive Steering Assist
DEARBORN, Mich., April 2, 2019 – With today’s reveal of the stylish new Escape, featuring the small SUV’s best-ever performance, flexibility and smart new technology, Ford is reinventing the model that helped drive the popularity of the segment.
Escape, which debuted the world’s first hybrid SUV in 2005, brings back two hybrid choices for 2020, a standard hybrid and a plug-in variant, and introduces technologies ranging from drive modes and driver-assist features to electric vehicle ingenuity and on-board connectivity.
“This all-new Escape brings a sleeker, sportier design with the capability to take you on just about any of your life’s adventures,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president, North America. “With our class-leading hybrid powertrains, customers will spend less time at the gas station and more time on the road.”
To create a sportier look for the all-new Escape, designers turned to some of the most high- profile sports cars in the Ford showroom. The shield-shaped trapezoidal grille is inspired by the sixth-generation Mustang, while the lower front end borrows from Ford GT. Compared to the current model, the all-new Escape stands lower, wider and longer.
With a sloped roofline, optimized liftgate spoiler and strake, and efficient underbody, the all-new Escape is the most aerodynamic to date. Meanwhile, it sheds more than 200 pounds from the current model, due in part to the extensive use of high-strength, lightweight steel.
Every model in the lineup, whether powered by one of two EcoBoost® engines or the all-new hybrid powertrains, targets an EPA-estimated range of at least 400 miles per tank.* The standard hybrid with front-wheel drive targets best-in-class EPA-estimated range of more than 550 miles.*
Best-performing Escape ever
New powertrains and transmission systems, a reduction in weight, improved aerodynamics and updated suspension system all contribute to one undeniable fact: this is the best-performing, most fun-to-drive Escape ever.
Gas engine-powered models as well as the standard hybrid are available with all-wheel drive. EcoBoost-equipped models get a new quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth, responsive shifting, while every Escape receives an all-new suspension and improved isolation with a new isolated rear subframe.
“This new vehicle performs like no other Escape before,” said Jim Hughes, Escape chief program engineer. “It’s quick, it’s responsive and, in staying true to the standard set by three generations of Escapes before it, it’s a heck of a lot of fun to drive.”
The new 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, available on Titanium, is projected to produce 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque using 93 octane fuel, while turning in a 0-60 mph time up to 10 percent faster than the outgoing Escape 2.0-liter. When properly configured, it is rated to tow 3,500 pounds.**
The all-new 1.5-liter EcoBoost, standard on S, SE and SEL, is projected to produce 180 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque using 93 octane fuel. When properly configured, it is rated to tow 2,000 pounds.** To help conserve fuel, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost debuts cylinder deactivation, a Ford first for North America, which senses when one cylinder isn’t needed and shuts it down automatically. The system can activate or deactivate a cylinder in 14 milliseconds to maintain a smooth ride.
SE Sport and Titanium models come standard with Ford’s innovative fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes an all-new 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. The front-wheel-drive hybrid model is projected to produce a combined system horsepower of 198, and a top speed of 85 mph in electric-only mode.
The plug-in hybrid variant, available on every trim level except S and SE Sport, projects a best- in-class EPA-estimated range of at least 30 miles in electric-only mode. Escape Plug-In Hybrid has a Level 1 / Level 2 AC charging port. Using a 110-volt Level 1 charge, the estimated time to fully charge the battery is 10 to 11 hours. Using a 240-volt Level 2 charge, charge time drops to roughly 3.5 hours.
Hybrid models feature four EV modes that allow customers to select the settings most suitable for their individual needs. This means:
In Auto EV mode, the vehicle decides whether to run on gas or electric power
In EV Now mode, drivers can operate on all-electric driving
In EV Later mode, drivers can switch to full gas-powered driving to conserve electric miles for later
In all-new EV Charge mode, drivers can continue to charge the battery while driving and generate electric-only miles to use later
Unrivaled flexibility
Sliding second-row seats in gas engine-powered models allow rear-seat passengers to enjoy best-in-class maximum second-row legroom with the seats in the full rearward position, plus increased knee clearance and footwell length for a more comfortable ride.
With the second-row seats in the full forward position, the rear cargo area extends roughly six inches to offer 37.5 cubic feet of cargo space in gas engine-powered models (cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution). The cargo area was designed to accommodate four sets of golf clubs or a full-size dog crate.
The all-new Escape Hybrid packages its liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery smartly below the second-row seats rather than occupying a significant portion of the cargo area. The briefcase- shaped battery in the standard hybrid measures approximately one-third the size of the old Escape Hybrid battery.
Despite a slight drop in vehicle height and with the hybrid battery packaged below, the engineering team was able to increase headroom throughout. First- and second-row headroom, shoulder room and hip room all improve versus the current Escape.
Smartest Escape Ever
With a selectable drive mode system standard across the lineup, Escape makes it easy for Escape owners to create the ride experience they desire – or the one that conditions demand. Modes are tailored for normal, eco, sport and slippery, plus snow and sand conditions.
Titanium models are available with an all-new heads-up display, a first-for-Ford in North America. The feature that projects information onto a 6-inch screen, giving drivers easy access to important information such as vehicle speed without taking their eyes off the road.
Class-exclusive driver-assist technologies include available Active Park Assist 2.0 and Evasive Steering Assist. Active Park Assist 2.0 allows the driver to park in a parallel or perpendicular spot with the touch of a button, without having to work the steering wheel, gear shifter, gas or brake pedal. Evasive Steering Assist detects a slower-moving or stationary vehicle ahead and provides steering support that can assist the driver to avoid an imminent collision.***
Escape comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360TM, and makes available other driver-assist features such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering.
FordPass ConnectTM is a standard feature that provides 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 mobile devices with compatible wireless subscription service. FordPass Connect also gives drivers remote access to their Escape, allowing them to use their smartphone to lock, unlock, locate and start the vehicle, as well as monitor key vehicle diagnostics.
Drivers and passengers can keep compatible mobile devices charged with an available wireless charging pad in the front center console. Also available are type A and type C USB charging ports as well as three 12-volt charging sockets.
An 8-inch touch screen – standard on SE models and above – shares information with the available 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, which displays important vehicle information such as speedometer and fuel level. It uses 3D animated graphics to indicate the drive mode.
Available SYNC® 3 is compatible with available features such as Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM, Ford+Alexa and Waze navigation. For music lovers, Escape offers an available 575-watt 10-speaker B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen.
The all-new Escape, available in S, SE, SE Sport, SEL and Titanium series trim levels, is built at Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky. Vehicles are due to reach showrooms this fall. Plug-in hybrid units are due to arrive next spring.
History of Escape
Escape debuted on North American roads for the 2001 model year, introducing drivers to a unique blend of style, convenience, efficiency and capability. In its first full year on sale, Escape became America’s best-selling small SUV.
For the 2005 model year, Ford became the first U.S. manufacturer to offer a hybrid when it introduced the Escape Hybrid, the world’s first-ever hybrid SUV. Between 2004 and 2012, 114,000 Escape Hybrids were sold.
For the 2013 model year, Ford introduced a third-generation Escape, with European styling shared with its global cousin, Kuga. The change proved popular, and Escape remained one of the top-selling vehicles in the Ford showroom – and in the fast-growing small SUV segment. To date, Ford has sold more than 4.5 million Escapes in North America; more than 98 percent of them are still on the road today.**** Escape is the company’s second best-selling vehicle in the United States, trailing only F-Series.