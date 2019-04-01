Hide press release Show press release

PLANO, Texas (April 1, 2019) – Adventure-seeking Americans have looked to Toyota for more than 60 years to provide trucks that can take them on and off-road. Now comes a truck that is perfect for those who want to tell their friends they own a truck but never veer off pavement. The Yaris Adventure will make its debut in its native environment of the 2019 New York International Auto Show.



Capitalizing on consumers flocking to the small crossover segment, Yaris Adventure answers the question that nobody asked. It’s part truck, part sedan, but 100 percent awesome. Toyota sells every mid- and full-size truck that hits the lot, but Yaris Adventure will fill the void of a subcompact pickup segment that has never truly existed because … well, no one realized they needed it until now. The Yaris Adventure comes complete with a two-seat cabin with storage space behind the seats. The extra cab with rear seating was ditched because it was determined that no one really wants to sit back there anyway. Meanwhile, in the back, a composite inner bed ensures cargo capacity for the most moderate jobs. The Yaris Adventure combines the comfort and fuel economy of a sedan with ideal cargo space, but not so much that friends will ask you to help them move.



“Toyota is very excited to debut this product that nobody saw coming,” said a senior executive at Toyota who preferred to remain anonymous. “We’re constantly listening to our customers and reacting to the market. We have to blame the market on this one, as we haven’t had one customer ask for a truck like this.”



Creating a segment



Just like the RAV4 created the small SUV segment in 1994, the Yaris Adventure creates the subcompact pickup segment. The 52.3-inch bed has a payload of 297 lbs., perfect for hauling coolers to the lake or that third set of golf clubs that just won’t fit in a car trunk (not sure why you’d have three sets of golf clubs though, as the Yaris Adventure only seats two).



Class-Leading Everything



The Yaris Adventure leads its segment in everything.* It comes standard with a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 103 horsepower and 112 lb-ft of torque, both top of its class.* Its 7.6-inch ground clearance and 42.5-inch legroom are also class-leading. There isn’t a spec on the Yaris Adventure that doesn’t come out on top.*



Fun fact: The Yaris Adventure is the only vehicle with a bed that doesn’t come with a full-size spare tire.



*Yaris Adventure is the only truck in the subcompact truck segment.



Won’t Blend In



A bold, passenger-first design gives the 2020 Yaris Adventure a distinct look. The front end projects a gutsy attitude with a hexagon lower front grille and sharp-eyed headlamps. The automatic LED headlamps incorporate daytime running lights, which pair perfectly with the aggressive front bumper complete with tow hooks, perfect for getting pulled out of a situation the vehicle shouldn’t have been in to begin with.



At 167.2 inches long, the Yaris Adventure Grade can fit into parking spaces that most other truck owners have to pass up. That’s a real bonus for urban dwellers, even though Yaris Adventure was made to leave the city (via highway).



Straying from the Pavement



Yaris Adventure off-roading excursions will begin and end with dirt roads. All Yaris Adventures are equipped with coil-spring double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspensions. This suspension, paired with a 7.6-inch ground clearance, is perfect for taking a curb in a mall parking lot or clearing the shrubs when parking in a friend’s front yard.



The Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD that was recently introduced on the 2019 RAV4 will not come standard on Yaris Adventure. It will, however, offer a newly developed AWD system capable of allowing Yaris owners to carefully bring their vehicles out of their underground garage when it snows in the city.



Surrounded by Sound



The standard 7-inch Display Audio system delivers clear, powerful sound played through two speakers, one in each door. Maximizing connectivity and control, the system is equipped with one USB media port and Bluetooth wireless technology for hands-free phone operation and music streaming.



Here’s another surprise from the 2020 Yaris Adventure: no navigation (because anyone smart enough to drive the Yaris Adventure knows exactly where they’re going).



Warranty



Due to the extensive testing done on Yaris Adventure, a warranty won’t be offered for this truck because it would be unthinkable that something goes wrong. However, roadside assistance will be offered, as it’s likely the truck will get stuck if it veers too far off road.