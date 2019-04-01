A new 1 Series has been a long time coming, but the wait is almost over as BMW will unveil its revamped entry-level model later this year. After discovering some juicy technical specs of the M140i last week, new details have emerged concerning lesser models of the range that’ll likely be the bread and butter of sales.

According to Auto Express, the base 1 Series model will take the shape of a three-cylinder 118i with a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine developing 138 horsepower. That’s an extra 4 hp over the outgoing model, which corroborated with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, should translate into better performance. As a reminder, the old one needed 8.7 seconds to complete the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) with the automatic.

Should you want a diesel, the new BMW 1 Series in 120d guise will rely on the familiar 2.0-liter with 190 hp on tap. Output will be channeled to the front wheels or to an optional xDrive setup via an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Further down the line, an electrified version of the Bavarian compact hatchback will be launched and it’s going to use an updated powertrain borrowed from the MINI Cooper S E Countryman. The latter is motivated by a three-cylinder gasoline engine working with an electric motor for a combined output of 221 horsepower and 284 pound-feet (385 Newton-meters) of torque.

Switching to the front-wheel-drive FAAR platform will shave off roughly 20 kilograms (44 pounds) spec for spec, which should pay dividends in terms of performance and efficiency. Interestingly, Auto Express refers to the 118i as being the entry-level model, which could mean today’s 116i won’t live to see another generation. However, it could simply mean the 116i will not be offered in the U.K.

That’s all the info BMW is willing to disclose for the time being, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for the whole shebang. While the hatchback will be a forbidden fruit in the United States, the similar 2 Series Gran Coupe due to be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November is going to be sold in America.

Source: Auto Express