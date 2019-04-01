Hot on the heels of last week’s start of production of the GT R Pro, it appears Mercedes-AMG has commenced public track testing of the meanest variant of them all – the Black Series. Last used on the ultimate SLS version several years ago, the sought-after suffix is about to make a return as the folks from Affalterbach have already revealed the hardcore GT will be out in 2020.

While we can’t be entirely sure the camouflaged prototype spotted at the Nürburgring is indeed the Black Series, it does look different than the GT R Pro. The video recorded at the Green Hell by Misha Charoudin shows multiple test vehicles belonging to future models, and at one point we can see the Mercedes model in question. We only get to spend a few seconds with the mighty coupe, but it’s enough to cure our Monday blues.

The disguised car appears to be featuring a different aero pack with a revised front bumper holding new canards and a more aggressive splitter that sticks out more than it does on the GT R Pro. In addition, new horizontal flics likely reflect the prototype’s more aggressive nature, while the back of the car reveals the prototype’s exhaust was a work in progress. We only get to hear the V8’s engine rumble for a brief moment, but the roar of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine does seem fitting for a Black Series model.

It’s too soon to say how much power the eight-cylinder engine will pack, but with the GT 63 S rated at 630 hp, the GT Black Series could easily match that. It would be an extra 53 hp over the GT R / GT R Pro, which corroborated with a healthy weight loss, would make the range-topping GT model a force to be reckoned with on any track.

If you have 13 minutes to spare, the full video (attached below) also contains footage of other hot new models, including the Porsche Boxster Spyder, 911 GT3, Audi RS6 Avant, and many more.

Source: Misha Charoudin / YouTube

