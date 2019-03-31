Ford of Europe has announced that it will end the production of C-Max and Grand C-Max Multi Activity Vehicles (MAV) in Germany by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

The business strategy from the European arm of the American brand aims to focus (pun intended) its investments and efforts to the "most profitable growth vehicle segments," which in Ford of Europe's case, is the Ford Focus, particularly the higher variants Wagon, Active, and ST.

The decision came from the Supervisory Board of Ford-Werke GmbH where the press statement states that this is "another measure to accelerate efficiency improvements and reduce structural costs in Ford’s business operations in Germany."

Just like what Ford did in the U.S., its European arm wants to put its efforts where the money is, which includes changing its vehicle portfolio.

According to the press release, there's a sharp drop in customer demand for the C-Max and Grand C-Max, pushing them to cease its production in Saarlouis. The workforce at the said manufacturing plant has been informed of the decision earlier.

With this adjustment in production, the Saarlouis will drop night-shift in its workforce schedule. Currently, the plant has a three-shift schedule.

"We have made a significant decision to jointly shape the future of Ford in Germany and in Europe. It is important that the employee representatives, management and employees all share this difficult path together," says Gunnar Herrmann, Chairman of the Board, Ford-Werke GmbH. "We know about the challenges ahead. I thank all employees who support this necessary transformation of our company."

Change in vehicle portfolio isn't new to the industry, particularly Ford. To recall, Ford North America has ceased production of the Focus and other sedans in 2018, following the incessant demand for SUVs and crossovers in the country.

Source: Ford