An all-new Hyundai Sonata is out and about, and with it comes a sultry styling from the brand's new “Sensuous Sportiness” design language. The new design language can easily turn heads with its outlandish looks, but we have yet to see the car in the metal in the upcoming New York Auto Show.

Apart from the 1.6-liter turbocharged power plant revealed in South Korea days ago, much of the details about the Sonata's underpinnings and powertrains are yet to be revealed. What we do know is that the midsize sedan sits on top of a new platform internally called N3.

7 Photos

Apart from the fresh design language, the new N3 platform is said to underpin future Hyundai models, including SUV and crossovers. With that said, the possibility of an all-wheel-drive Sonata isn't far off on the horizon, and Hyundai's director of product division isn't keen on keeping that a secret.

As reported by CNET from a press briefing in Seoul, South Korea this week, Jae Young Kim shared a definitive answer when asked about the possibility of an all-wheel-drive Sonata for the U.S. market.

"Yes ... we are currently reviewing the need for all-wheel drive in [the US] market," he said.

It's quite easy to understand the need for an all-wheel driveline for the U.S. market. The country has a diverse climate, which means some parts has an apparent need for vehicles that could withstand different road conditions.

Now, even with the SUV/Crossover' popularity in the U.S., especially those with AWD, not everyone wants a high-riding car. There's still a market for midsize cars, and that's where AWD sedans like the Subaru Legacy, Nissan Altima, and now possibly the 2020 Hyundai Sonata come into play.

Source: CNET