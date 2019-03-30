Porsche may move to stop speculators from flipping its limited-run cars by not actually allowing customers to buy them.

That's an idea being touted by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who instead is suggesting a subscription model to stop limited-run specials from being sold for a huge premium by dealers.

"Our interest is to sell cars for drivers, not dealers," said Blume in a recent interview with Autocar. "We put so much love into them, with the goal of people driving them not to put them in a garage."

"One thing we could do is look at leasing models to try to avoid this kind of dealing, so the car doesn’t get sold on for a period of time. It is one solution."

A number of limited edition Porsche models have gone on to multiply in value massively over the years. Boxster Spyders have been sold for around $26,000 over list price and still command a sizeable premium today, four years on from their launch; and the Cayman GT4 increased in value by as much as $39,000 not long after its launch.

The latest versions of the 911 GT3 have also flipped for profit due to their rare nature. The GT3 has been seen to go for anywhere between $26,000-59,000 over list price on the second-hand market, while in some cases 911 GT3 RS models have commanded premiums of $130,000.

Perhaps the most notable example of limited run Porsches going for silly money is the 911 R. The back-to-basics car made for purists had a 4.0-liter flat six, GT3 suspension and a six-speed manual gearbox.

It was basically the 911 that enthusiasts had been after for years, and because of that, the 991 examples made available became like gold dust.

Within weeks the car's list price had shot up several times its base price. Now, two years on, prices have settled to around double that of list price.

To fight back against flippers, Porsche released the 911 GT3 Touring, which is basically the same car as the 911 R, albeit in facelifted form. It was powered by a 4-liter six-cylinder engine producing 493 hp which was mated to a six-speed manual transmission. However, brand new it came in cheaper than the 911 R's sticker price.

"If [the GT3 Touring] helps keep the prices a little bit lower for the average customer of our cars, it's better," Porsche 911 boss August Achleitner told Road and Track back in 2017. "Of course, there are some specific customers who are a little bit disappointed, but it's OK, we can live with this."

The most recent limited-run Porsche, the 991.2 GT2 RS is currently commanding around $130,000 over list price on the second-hand market.

