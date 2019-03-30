The in-car gadget everybody wants?
How many commuters wish they could cut out their daily trip to the coffee shop by fitting a coffee machine in their car?
Well, two in five British drivers say they drink coffee whilst driving, and if you are one of those people, today is your lucky day.
For £185 ($241), SEAT is offering a Handpresso coffee-making device in the U.K. that will fit neatly into the twin cup holders between the front seats in all of its models. The device is powered by the car's 12v power socket and dispenses 50 ml (1.7 oz) of hot, fresh espresso in under three minutes.
The Spanish firm says the device could save over £1,800 ($2,348) a year in coffee shop fees, with the cost of using the in-car device over 12 months estimated at £405 ($528). It'll save time on the commute, too, because drivers won't even need to get out of the car for their morning pick-me-up.
There's environmental benefits as well because, instead of adding to the estimated 2.5 billion disposable cups that are thrown away in the U.K. each year, it comes with two glasses. Also included is 15 espresso pods (although pods from other brands can be used), and a carry bag which has room for napkins, spoons, condiments, and coffee pods or ground coffee – the bag even fits conveniently into the car's glovebox.
SEAT's Handpresso machine is available at the brand's dealerships, and comes complete with a 12-month warranty.
Source: SEAT
Gallery: SEAT Handpresso coffee machine
THE IN-CAR GADGET THAT COULD SAVE COFFEE FANS TIME AND MONEY
- SEAT says Handpresso machine could save British drivers up to £1,800 per year*
- Official advice to take a break and drink two cups of coffee when feeling tired at the wheel**
- In-car device provides occupants with fresh, hot espresso on the move
- Handpresso machine available as accessory from all SEAT dealerships priced £185 RRP
Motorists could save more than £1,800 a year in coffee shop bills and up to an hour and a half in time spent lounging in coffee shops*, according to car maker SEAT.
A Handpresso coffee-making device will fit neatly into the twin cup holders between the front seats in any SEAT model and dispenses 50ml of hot, fresh espresso per use in under three minutes.
Two in five British motorists say they drink coffee whilst driving*** and, with the cost of using the Handpresso machine over 12 months estimated at £405, it could represent a significant saving on the £2,210 spent per year by the nation’s increasing number of coffee connoisseurs*.
And, with official advice for drivers of long journeys suggesting they take a break every two hours and drink two cups of coffee**, the in-car espresso maker could serve up a refreshing boost for weary drivers without losing the average 93 minutes spent in coffee shops.
Priced at £185, the Handpresso machine comes with two sturdy glasses, meaning users can also help the environment by doing away for the need for take-away coffee cups. An estimated 2.5 billion cups are thrown away in the UK each year****.
The Handpresso is powered via the 12v plug and drivers can choose to use coffee pods supplied with the machine or refillable sachets of their own coffee, meaning the UK’s coffee connoisseurs can enjoy the roast of their choice at any time.
Thanks to clever packaging, the Handpresso machine fits into a carry bag with its two glasses, napkins and space for spoons, condiments and coffee pods or ground coffee. The carry bag then packs away tidily into the vehicle’s glove box.
The Handpresso machine costs £185 RRP if ordered at any SEAT dealership, including a 12-month warranty and 15 espresso pods.
*Research Without Borders (RWB), 2017
**Official advice from the AA: https://www.theaa.com/driving-advice/safety/tired-drivers
***Survey by One Poll of 2,000 UK residents aged 18-65 with a driving licence who listen to music. Survey taken December 2018.
****Ace UK, 2011