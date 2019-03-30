How many commuters wish they could cut out their daily trip to the coffee shop by fitting a coffee machine in their car?

Well, two in five British drivers say they drink coffee whilst driving, and if you are one of those people, today is your lucky day.

For £185 ($241), SEAT is offering a Handpresso coffee-making device in the U.K. that will fit neatly into the twin cup holders between the front seats in all of its models. The device is powered by the car's 12v power socket and dispenses 50 ml (1.7 oz) of hot, fresh espresso in under three minutes.

The Spanish firm says the device could save over £1,800 ($2,348) a year in coffee shop fees, with the cost of using the in-car device over 12 months estimated at £405 ($528). It'll save time on the commute, too, because drivers won't even need to get out of the car for their morning pick-me-up.

There's environmental benefits as well because, instead of adding to the estimated 2.5 billion disposable cups that are thrown away in the U.K. each year, it comes with two glasses. Also included is 15 espresso pods (although pods from other brands can be used), and a carry bag which has room for napkins, spoons, condiments, and coffee pods or ground coffee – the bag even fits conveniently into the car's glovebox.

SEAT's Handpresso machine is available at the brand's dealerships, and comes complete with a 12-month warranty.

Source: SEAT