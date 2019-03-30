Hide press release Show press release

2020 Jeep® Gladiator Launch Edition Available for One Day Only Pre-Orders – on Jeep 4x4 Day



Buyers can win ultimate freedom: One-year’s salary to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle and all the activities that the Jeep Gladiator enables



 All-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Launch Edition: Fully loaded Rubicon model with unique badging, wheels, and interior accents

 Concierge pre-order experience – select Gladiator Launch Edition, estimate trade-in, and connect with a dealer – via the dedicated online Gladiator concierge site

 Gladiator Launch Edition limited to 4,190 vehicles in U.S.; production numbers chosen as a nod to Toledo, Ohio, where the truck is built

 One-day pre-order opportunity: Gladiator Launch Edition available for pre-order only on Jeep 4x4 Day – April 4th – on Jeep.com

 Gladiator Launch Edition buyers will then be exclusively eligible to enter Jeep’s “Find Your Freedom” contest where they can win one-year’s salary of $100,000, giving them the chance to take time off to pursue their own adventures



The all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator – the most off-road capable midsize truck ever – has been highly anticipated since its reveal last November at the Los Angeles auto show. To celebrate its arrival into Jeep showrooms this spring, a limited-run Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model will be made available to customers who take advantage of a special one-day-only online pre-order opportunity. The unique Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will only be offered for pre-order on Jeep 4x4 Day – April 4th – at Jeep.com. The pre-order process – including selecting a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition, estimating trade-in and connecting with dealer – can be completed online, and through the dedicated Jeep Gladiator Concierge.



The all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will come with unique wheels and interior accents, as well as a “One of 4,190” forged aluminum tailgate badge. The number is a tribute to Toledo, Ohio – and its 419 area code – where both Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler are proudly assembled.

Gladiator Launch Edition will be limited to 4,190 units in the U.S.



Additionally, consumers who pre-order a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model will be exclusively eligible to enter the “Find Your Freedom” contest, where they will have the opportunity to win what Gladiator offers: Jeep Freedom. More specifically, they can win one-year’s salary of $100,000, so they can take the time off to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle of pursuing any outdoor adventure. To enter, they will submit their personal “Gladiator” video to be judged by the Jeep brand and wounded warrior and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway, who will choose the winner.



“The anticipation for the all-new Jeep Gladiator has been tremendous, and to mark the introduction of the first Jeep pickup truck in nearly 30 years, we are offering a distinctive model, a convenient online ordering experience, and the opportunity for a very special prize,” said Tim Kuniskis – Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “Jeep Gladiator enables the one-of-a-kind Jeep lifestyle. But to enjoy that lifestyle you need time. So we’re offering that, in the form of one-year’s salary, to the winner, so he or she can truly enjoy the outdoors, pursuing any adventure in their all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition.”



Customers will have the chance to reserve their Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition through an entirely

unique online retailing experience. They will be able to go to the designated Jeep Gladiator concierge online site (https://www.jeep.com/gladiator/launch-edition.html) to enter their contact information and be contacted the same day by the Jeep Gladiator concierge to assist in completing their purchase.



The concierge will pair the customer to a dealer of their choosing to submit their deposit, then finalize the sale and ultimately take delivery.



Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator arrives in Jeep showrooms this spring.



All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition

Joining the Gladiator lineup for a limited run, the Launch Edition features a unique forged aluminum tailgate badge, 17-inch Mid Gloss Black aluminum wheels, 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, a wrapped instrument panel mid-bolster painted in Monaco silver, and black leather seats with red accent stitching.

Available in Black, Bright White, Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red, and Granite Crystal Metallic the Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a body-color hard top and fender flares. Standard features include LED head and tail lights, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a 9-speaker Alpine premium sound system, keyless entry, Forward Facing TrailCam camera, Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection, ParkSense® Rear Park-Assist System, Advanced Brake Assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Trail Rail Cargo Management System, spray-In bedliner and Trailer Tow. Gladiator Rubicon models are capable of towing 7,650 lbs.



The Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, and a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission.



All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator - the most off-road capable midsize truck ever - builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.



Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box,

Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving

experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features such as Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Crosspath Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning Plus+ further Gladiator’s appeal.



All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.