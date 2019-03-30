In a few weeks, you'll finally be able to get your hands on a brand-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup. And if you're a Jeep lover thats needs versatility, you'll want to. Its hits dealers this summer, and when it does, the base Sport model asks $33,545 (before destination). If you want a fully loaded Rubicon, prepare to dish out $43,545. And if you really want to go all out, a limited Launch Edition model is available at a cost of $60,815. But hurry, Jeep is building just 4,190 of those.

Here's how the pricing structure breaks down trim by trim:

2020 Jeep Gladiator Price Sport $33,545 Sport S $36,755 Overland $40,395 Rubicon $43,545 Launch Edition $60,815

The base Sport model is the most affordable, but it's pretty scarce. It gets old-school features like roll-up windows, manual door locks, halogen headlamps, and a basic set of 17-inch wheels, among a few others. The next-up Overland model makes do with standard 18-inch wheels, power windows (thankfully) and locks, and dual-zone automatic climate control, with the option for LED headlights.

Every version of the Gladiator is a convertible – both hard and soft tops – and all Gladiators offer a low-range gearbox for off-roading. You'll find the same 3.6-liter V6 engine producing 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque throughout the range, and the choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.

The Rubicon model is where things start to get interesting. Things like tow hooks, LED headlights, 17-inch polished wheels, and more off-road kit come standard on the Rubicon model. You can opt for features like a Bluetooth wireless speaker, forward-facing off-road camera, bigger all-terrain tires, and more, but a fully loaded Rubicon could cost you nearly $60,000.

Against its competitors, the Gladiator isn't the most expensive option of the bunch. The Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, and others come in at around $25,000 to start. Only the Honda Ridgeline is nearly as expensive as the new Jeep.

Here's how the Gladiator looks against the competition:

Base Price 2019 Nissan Frontier $18,990 2019 Chevrolet Colorado $21,300 2019 GMC Canyon $22,200 2019 Ford Ranger $24,000 2020 Toyota Tacoma $25,550 2019 Honda Ridgeline $29,990 2020 Jeep Gladiator $33,545