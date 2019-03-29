Vipers. Frankly, we don’t see enough Dodge Viper videos so this side-by-side drag race is indeed a treat. For the record, we don’t know any details about these two V10 beasts aside from the white one being a fifth-generation GTS, and the black one dipping back to the model’s third-generation run. To be more specific, the third-generation SRT-10 spanned from 2003 through 2007, while the fifth-generation GTS closed out The Viper’s 25-year run from 2013 through 2017.

Provided both supercars are factory stock, we’d expect the white fifth-gen Viper to take the win. On paper, the massive 8.4-liter V10 from the GTS produced 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) at a low 6,150 rpm. The older SRT-10’s ever-so-slightly smaller 8.3-liter V10 developed 500 hp (373 kW) in the early years, or a maximum of 510 hp (380 kW) as third-generation production wound down. Either way, the SRT is at a considerable horsepower disadvantage to the GTS – provided it’s stock.

6 Photos

There’s also the question of traction, because both Vipers funnel power to the back through an honest-to-goodness six-speed manual. In fact, the SRT-10 doesn’t even offer traction control, and there’s plenty of tire noise clearly audible through the first half of the sprint down the track. Dodge added some electronic assistance to the fifth-generation cars – having 640 hp underfoot in a street car requires some kind of safety net in this day and age – but the earlier Vipers like the SRT-10 were very much analog cars.

So which Viper wins this content? Come on, you know we won’t spoil the outcome. Yes, on paper the white GTS holds a clear advantage but real-world action can be full of surprises. Sit back, adjust your volume, and enjoy the sound of Bald Eagles singing through 20 cylinders of massive American awesomeness. God we miss the Viper.

Source: Wheels via YouTube