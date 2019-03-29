The ultimate tow rig for Ford performance fanatics.
Fans of Ford performance, rejoice: now you can give your tow rig or work truck the Roush treatment. The Roush Super Duty package is available for 2019 Ford F-250 and F-350 pickups equipped with either the 6.2 liter gas V8 or the 6.7 liter Powerstroke diesel V8.
Diesel-equipped models receive a high-flow DPF-back exhaust system with dual 5" tips. No other engine performance upgrades are listed in the press release; the modifications for the Roush Super Duty are focused on the suspension and aesthetics.
The suspension is built around new shocks and struts, developed by both Roush and Fox to improve off-road performance without sacrificing either on-road performance or or towing capacity. The included leveling kit gives the Roush Super Duty a slightly lifted look.
The Roush Super Duty is fitted with 20" Roush off-road wheels, and buyers will have a choice between two different colors of faux-beadlock trim rings. Those wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.
Visually, there's a lot to distinguish the Roush Super Duty from standard models. Several graphics packages are offered so as to work with many different trim packages on the base truck. Roush fits a custom front bumper and grille, body-color fender flares, and, of course, the truck also has special Roush badging.
Inside, each Roush Super Duty is treated to a serialzed plaque, embroidered headrests, and custom, Roush-branded WeatherTech floor liners. Diesel models get a special gauge cluster.
The starting price for the Roush Super Duty package is $15,685 over and above the cost of a new F-250 or F-350. If you're looking for a tow rig for your Mustang drag race car, this might be just what you're looking for – in that case, we'd opt for the PowerStroke turbodiesel, with over 900 lb/ft of torque.
DETROIT (March 28, 2019) – ROUSH Performance has announced the release of its most capable heavy-duty truck ever, the 2019 ROUSH Super Duty. These vehicles offer incredible performance, whether towing heavy loads or exploring backcountry trails, with power and dependability backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.
ROUSH offers the 2019 ROUSH Super Duty on 2019 Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks equipped with either the 6.2 liter SOHC 2-Valve Flex Fuel V8 producing 385 horsepower and 430 foot-pounds of torque or the 6.7 liter PowerStroke® Turbo Diesel V8 producing 450 horsepower and 935 foot-pounds of torque. All diesel-equipped models include a high-performance ROUSH DPF-Back Exhaust System, which improves exhaust flow and features dual custom 5-inch exhaust tips for an aggressive look.
The 2019 ROUSH Super Duty comes equipped with an advanced ROUSH/Fox 2.0 Performance Series Suspension System that features improved front and rear shocks designed for excellent handling dynamics on and off-road without sacrificing the Super Duty’s best-in-class towing and payload capacity. The included leveling kit adds a lifted look and off-road-inspired stance while further increasing suspension performance on uneven terrain. The vehicle features 20-inch ROUSH off-road wheels with two options of colored trim rings for bead protection. The wheels are wrapped in high performance BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires for maximal stability, grip and handling on rough terrain.
“The 2019 ROUSH Super Duty is our toughest, heaviest-duty truck,” said Jack Roush Jr. “We’ve designed this vehicle to work hard and play harder with unmatched ROUSH performance and style - whether you need to haul heavy loads of equipment, blaze a trail off-road, or tow your boat to the lake for the weekend.”
ROUSH includes a variety of aesthetic and utility improvements for the 2019 ROUSH Super Duty including a signature ROUSH Front Grille with accent lighting, body-color fender flares with accent lighting, a ROUSH square “R” hitch cover and a ROUSH Front Bumper Cover compatible with active cruise control. To complement Ford’s new Lariat Sport trim package, which features black fender badges, halogen headlights with blackout surrounds, and body-color bumpers, ROUSH offers multiple graphics packages to allow each driver to customize their truck. Interior modifications include custom ROUSH headrest embroidery, a unique serialized console badge, ROUSH Floor Liners by WeatherTech, and a custom gauge cluster on diesel models.
Those looking for additional off-road utility can also add an optional off-road utility kit and, to keep valuables hidden, an optional Console Vault safe.
Pricing on the ROUSH Super Duty begins at $15,685 over factory MSRP. Visit www.ROUSHperformance.com to build your ROUSH Super Duty and find a ROUSH dealership near you.