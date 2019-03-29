Fans of Ford performance, rejoice: now you can give your tow rig or work truck the Roush treatment. The Roush Super Duty package is available for 2019 Ford F-250 and F-350 pickups equipped with either the 6.2 liter gas V8 or the 6.7 liter Powerstroke diesel V8.

Diesel-equipped models receive a high-flow DPF-back exhaust system with dual 5" tips. No other engine performance upgrades are listed in the press release; the modifications for the Roush Super Duty are focused on the suspension and aesthetics.

The suspension is built around new shocks and struts, developed by both Roush and Fox to improve off-road performance without sacrificing either on-road performance or or towing capacity. The included leveling kit gives the Roush Super Duty a slightly lifted look.

The Roush Super Duty is fitted with 20" Roush off-road wheels, and buyers will have a choice between two different colors of faux-beadlock trim rings. Those wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.

Visually, there's a lot to distinguish the Roush Super Duty from standard models. Several graphics packages are offered so as to work with many different trim packages on the base truck. Roush fits a custom front bumper and grille, body-color fender flares, and, of course, the truck also has special Roush badging.

Inside, each Roush Super Duty is treated to a serialzed plaque, embroidered headrests, and custom, Roush-branded WeatherTech floor liners. Diesel models get a special gauge cluster.

The starting price for the Roush Super Duty package is $15,685 over and above the cost of a new F-250 or F-350. If you're looking for a tow rig for your Mustang drag race car, this might be just what you're looking for – in that case, we'd opt for the PowerStroke turbodiesel, with over 900 lb/ft of torque.