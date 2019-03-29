We’re used to seeing – and hearing – thumping V8 muscle cars and crazy powerful SUVs galavanting around the tarmac at Hennessey’s Texas-based shop. We occasionally see supercars as well, notably the McLaren 720S and other offerings from the British automaker, and the action usually involves a bonkers drag race against a stupid-fast Hennessey-tuned SUV. We can honestly say this new video is unlike anything we’ve seen from the Texas tuner. Mostly, anyway.

For starters, the featured vehicle is a Ferrari F12. It’s a white F12, with wheels and tires and everything you’d expect to see on something from the workshop in Maranello. Yes, we’re struggling for information here because Hennessey Performance doesn’t really offer any in this teaser video, with one notable exception. This car is called the HPE800 Ferrari F12, because Hennessey tweaks the big 6.3-liter V12 under the hood to produce 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts). We don’t know exactly what’s done to reach that number, but we suspect some changes to the exhaust are part of it because damn this thing sounds amazing.

8 Photos

To be fair, an 800-hp F12 isn’t a tremendous jump over the stock vehicle. The front-engined GT car produces 730 hp (544 kW) from the factory, and we’re struggling to find ways in which Hennessey can improve the supercar’s suspension for cornering. Still, 800 horsepower in anything is bound to be an absolute riot, and knowing what we know about Hennessey, this is probably just the first stop en route to a 1,000-hp (746-kW) version.

There isn’t a listing for Ferrari on Hennessey’s website yet, and the video title clearly mentions “validation testing” so we’re obviously dealing with a project that’s still in progress. If there’s more warm-and-gooey Ferrari V12 music in the future, however, we’re happy to watch every single testing video available.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube