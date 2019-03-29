The 911 GT2 RS destroyed the previous record.
A stock Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and now the company is showing what it can do around Road Atlanta. Spoiler alert: it's now the quickest production car ever around the undulating, 2.54-mile (4.088-kilometer) circuit. The GT2 RS lapped the course in 1:24.88 to beat Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's previous record of 1:26:45. As an interesting coincidence, Randy Pobst was the driver for both of those fastest laps.
The video above shows some of the highlights of the lap. The clip below puts you in the cabin with full telemetry for a better idea of what Pobst is doing to get a record-setting graph.
“We are thrilled to set the production car lap record at this iconic track located just 60 miles from our U.S. headquarters in Atlanta - a track that holds so many great memories for Porsche, such as the overall victory with the 911 RSR at Petit Le Mans in 2015,” President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Klaus Zellmer said about the feat.
From the outside, the 911 GT2 RS looks smooth and makes Pobst's job appear easy. However, the other video in the car tells a different story. Balancing the vehicle through the corners requires constant little adjustments of the steering wheel while also balancing the throttle and braking.
While the company didn't release a video of the lap, Porsche also had a 911 GT3 RS at Road Atlanta while the GT2 RS was setting its record. The naturally aspirated machine managed to lap the circuit in 1:26.24, which was also slightly quicker than the ZR1's previously title-holding time.
Source: Porsche, Porsche via YouTube, 2
Underscoring its enormous performance potential, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS has set a new production car lap record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, completing the 2.54 mile road course in just 1:24.88 minutes.
Randy Pobst set the fastest lap
24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans class winner David Donohue shared the wheel with Randy Pobst to validate and confirm the car’s capability at the iconic track, with Pobst ultimately setting the fastest lap. Pobst previously set the production car lap record with the 911 GT2 RS at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca and Willow Springs International Raceway last year. Further showcasing the exceptional performance capability of the motorsport-derived 911 GT lineup, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS recorded an impressive lap time of 1:26.24 minutes at the same track and thus became the second car to break the previous record. Both cars took to the track on road-legal and Porsche-approved Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 tires. Racelogic recorded and validated the lap time, vehicle telemetry, and video utilizing the VBOX Video HD2 system.
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS became the second car to break the previous record
“It was an incredible experience. The traction coming out of a corner, the tireless brakes, the grip generated by the downforce and the tires, and of course the tremendous power made it possible. The 911 GT2 RS is not just very capable, but also very approachable,” said Donohue. “Even for a professional driver, huge power can be intimidating. But when I drive the GT2 RS, the massive torque feels completely under my control, so useable, because the car is extremely well-balanced. It is very confidence inspiring, a pleasure,” added Pobst.