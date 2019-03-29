A stock Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and now the company is showing what it can do around Road Atlanta. Spoiler alert: it's now the quickest production car ever around the undulating, 2.54-mile (4.088-kilometer) circuit. The GT2 RS lapped the course in 1:24.88 to beat Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's previous record of 1:26:45. As an interesting coincidence, Randy Pobst was the driver for both of those fastest laps.

The video above shows some of the highlights of the lap. The clip below puts you in the cabin with full telemetry for a better idea of what Pobst is doing to get a record-setting graph.

“We are thrilled to set the production car lap record at this iconic track located just 60 miles from our U.S. headquarters in Atlanta - a track that holds so many great memories for Porsche, such as the overall victory with the 911 RSR at Petit Le Mans in 2015,” President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Klaus Zellmer said about the feat.

From the outside, the 911 GT2 RS looks smooth and makes Pobst's job appear easy. However, the other video in the car tells a different story. Balancing the vehicle through the corners requires constant little adjustments of the steering wheel while also balancing the throttle and braking.

While the company didn't release a video of the lap, Porsche also had a 911 GT3 RS at Road Atlanta while the GT2 RS was setting its record. The naturally aspirated machine managed to lap the circuit in 1:26.24, which was also slightly quicker than the ZR1's previously title-holding time.

Source: Porsche, Porsche via YouTube, 2