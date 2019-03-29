You can go 0-60 mph in 12 seconds in an electric car provided you bought Smart.

When seeking the quickest acceleration from 0 to 60 MPH (96.5 km/h), usually the primary thought is Tesla – that’s because that brand makes the quickest electric cars in the world.

The first non-Tesla model near the top of this top 15 0-60 MPH chart is the Jaguar I-PACE (4.5 seconds), followed by the Audi e-tron (5.5 seconds), which didn’t hit the U.S. market quite yet.

As you'll see in the chart below, the top electric car models can go below 3 seconds for the 0 to 60 MPH dash (Model S achieved 2.4 seconds), but the majority of electric cars available today fall within the 4 to 8-second range.

Here is our 0-60 MPH comparison of the currently available pure electric cars in the U.S. (a few of the models aren’t quite yet available for delivery here).

And yes, Tesla dominates this top 15 list as it does most others too. Teslas are highly focused on performance, so this is to be expected. With that said, Tesla dominates the EV range charts too, which means that not only are Teslas super quick, but also extremely efficient and come packing big batteries. This here is the perfect formula when it comes to an electric car. Surprisingly, no other automaker has been able to repeat this formula just yet.

You can find the complete 0 to 60 MPH list for electric cars here.