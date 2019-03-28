First things first regarding this video. Don’t take it seriously. We’re sure there are plenty of you out there ready to ream this guy well and proper for destroying a perfectly good truck, but it’s not really destroyed. Suspension components are certainly stressed to (and beyond) the limit, but with a bit of TLC this old Chevy Silverado could be back on the road. We wouldn’t trust it to go more than a few miles yards from the house, but that’s not the point.

The point here is a simple lesson in physics, specifically leverage. We aren’t scientists or engineers so we won’t pretend to know all the finer points of fulcrums, load and effort, and other such terms. We simply know that leverage can make a small force exert a much greater force over long distances. So when this YouTuber decided to create four-foot-long spacers for the back and two-foot-long spacers for the front of this truck, we have to believe he knew what was going to happen. That’s right – we suspect this dumb-as-a-stump project was just an act. Amazing, isn’t it?

Still, it's fun to watch and if you ever wanted a very clear visual representation of physics in action, this video doesn’t disappoint. With those custom-built wheel spacers acting like ginormous levers, the Chevy’s suspension components never stood a chance. The driver side ball joint gives up the ghost almost immediately, though surprisingly the rear suspension holds together. The failure at the back occurs with the wheel spacer itself, though that shouldn’t be a surprise considering the zealous video host literally described his own welds as dog crap.

This is obviously a fun video, but there is actually a legitimate lesson to be gained here. Altering a vehicle’s ride height or width – either through lowering, lifting, or wheel spacers – has a compounding effect on load-bearing suspension components. Even if the change is just an inch or less, the result can lead to unexpected and catastrophic failures unless that increased force is properly handled. Let that be a lesson before you decide to run rampant with a crazy pickup-truck build of your own.

