Based solely on our desire to publish the cringiest photo we could find (see above), we’ve brought back comments on Motor1.com! Seriously, any reason to publish that photo is a good one, right?

Kidding aside, comments have been absent on Motor1.com for a while, but we’ve decided now’s the time to bring them back. Why? Motor1.com has grown from being a small fry automotive site to one of the largest in the country. There’s a heckuva lot more of you reading Motor1.com now than there was even just a year ago, and we can tell you’re all dying to get something off your chests.

We’re going with Disqus as the official commenting platform of Motor1.com. You’ve probably used it before, it loads fast, and it’s easy to use. If you already have a Motor1.com account, you can login here and you'll automatically be logged in to comment. If not, you can either sign up for one here or log in through Disqus right above the comments.

As happy as that guy in the image above looks, things will go south quickly if we don’t establish some ground rules. Thus, here are our Community Standards and Guidelines that we expect everyone to follow, or else you’ll get booted.

More specifically,

Please keep language suitable for all ages.

No personal attacks or insults.

No disparagement based on religion, race, skin color, gender, or sexual orientation.

No spamming of comments and/or links.

Please stay on topic.

Please refrain from attacking political figures. Discussing government policy is fine.

If you have a story tip you'd like to share with our editorial staff, please contact us through our Tip Line.

Comments that fall outside the rules may be deleted. Breaking the rules may result in a ban without warning. If you see a comment in violation of the rules, please feel free to flag it. That will help us respond to issues quicker.

That’s it! Pretty easy rules to follow, right? Just don’t be a jerk. Be cool, like the guy in the photo. We look forward to all the great conversations we’ll have together on Motor1.com, so go ahead and flop on your couch (belly-down) and let’s start talking!