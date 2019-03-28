After a delay arriving in the United States, the 2019 Volkswagen Arteon is finally on the way as the brand's range-topping sedan for a base price of $35,845 (plus an additional $995 destination fee for all models) for a front-wheel-drive model or $37,645 for an all-wheel-drive example. There are three trim levels: SE, SEL, and SEL Premium. Sales begin in April.

29 Photos

All models come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. The only gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. The standard driver assistance tech suite includes forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, side assist, and rear traffic alert.

Buyers looking for a sporty appearance can add the R-Line Package to any trim for $1,265 with 19-inch wheels or $1,765 with 20-inch wheels. It includes a revised front bumper with larger intakes and gloss black trim. A matching spoiler adorns the tip of the trunk

The SE comes standard with features like LED headlights, adaptive dampers, heated and 12-way power front seats, keyless access, three-zone automatic climate control, and auto-dimming rearview mirror

The SEL goes for $39,995 for a front-drive vehicle or $41,795 with all-wheel drive. The higher-level trim gets adaptive front lighting, a panoramic sunroof, power-folding mirrors, remote start, Nappa leather upholstery, driver seat memory, navigation, and 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Adaptive Cruise Control joins the driver assistance tech suite.

The range-topping SEL Premium is $44,945 and only available with all-wheel drive. It features a heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, massage function for driver's seat, heated rear seats, aluminum cabin trim, rear-seat climate controls, 700-watt stereo with 12 speakers, and power trunk. There are also more driver assistance features, including lane departure warning, high beam assist, parking steering assist, park distance control, and an overhead-view camera.

Rumors suggest a high-performance Arteon R with around 400 hp (298 kW) could arrive eventually. It's not clear whether VW would sell the model in the U.S, though.

Source: Volkswagen