The Sonata Hybrid also makes its first appearance.
When it showed us the new generation Sonata early this month, Hyundai promised it will add a turbocharged version to the lineup very soon. This is now happening at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show where the South Korean automaker is revealing the Sonata 1.6 Turbo.
Under the hood of the sporty sedan is a 1.6-liter turbo gasoline unit with four cylinders and a peak power of 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts). As standard, it will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while optionally available will be an eight-speed automatic that will further optimize the Sonata’s “smooth and efficient throttle response.”
The Sonata Turbo will feature several design elements that will distinguish it from the regular version of the sedan’s eighth generation. There’s a distinctive new mesh grille which Hyundai calls Parametric Jewel, as well as air ducts beneath the headlights which channel air to reduce drag. At the back, you’ll notice a twin exhaust layout, unique bumper, and a small fixed spoiler.
At this point, Hyundai is not ready to release performance numbers for the Sonata 1.6 Turbo model, but we expect to hear more about the car at the upcoming New York Auto Show in April.
Photos from the Seoul Motor Show released by the manufacturer also show the hybrid version of the new Sonata (gallery below). Unfortunately, no technical details are available at the moment and we don’t have information as to what powers the car. The only thing Hyundai explains is that “equipped with the solar roof, the Sonata Hybrid generates power to travel 1,300 kilometers a year,” or about 808 miles.
From what we see though, the Sonata Hybrid also features a different design than the regular model as far as the front end is concerned. The radiator grille is considerably smaller and has horizontal chrome bars, and the bumper has fewer air openings and a smaller air intake beneath the grille.
Source: Hyundai
At the Seoul Motor Show, Hyundai Motor will also unveil its ‘N Performance’ car, a Veloster N model equipped with many official ‘N Performance’ parts and bespoke customizations. The comprehensive new range of ‘N Performance’ parts are set for official release in late 2019, starting with items developed specifically for the Veloster N.
The ‘N Performance’ car on display in Seoul is equipped with 45 customizable parts. These include 14 driving performance parts, including lightweight forged wheels, larger brake calipers and brake pads, a high-performance suspension system, and high-performance tires. 11 exterior style parts are also fitted, including a real carbon fiber side-skirt, diffuser and rear wing spoiler. As for the interior, Alcantara and real carbon fiber materials have been applied to 20 different embedded parts, including the sport bucket seats, steering wheel, parking brake, A/B/C pillars, headlining and dashboard, to provide an even more luxurious feel. The ‘N Performance’ car’s matte gray finish, with yellow front splitter and side mirror covers, help to accentuate its bold and dynamic character.
Hyundai is using the knowledge and experience gained from the development of its high-performance N models to create the ‘N Performance’ parts range, with the aim of making it possible for enthusiast drivers of Hyundai vehicles to enjoy official N-brand sporty features and enhancements at an accessible price point.
Also, on Hyundai Motor’s Seoul Motor Show booth is a new exhibition concept: ‘PLAY HYUNDAI’, which enables visitors to interact with the Hyundai brand and products. The ‘Sonata Village’ showcases some of the smart mobility devices developed for the all-new Sonata, including Digital Key, Built-in Cam, Voice Recognition Assistant Service, and Passenger Comfort Seat.
The ‘N Village’ promotes engaging and rewarding driving experiences in daily life and includes a ‘shouting race’ that powers mini cars according to the volume of the participant’s voice, and a Veloster N racing game.
The ‘NEXO Village’ allows booth visitors to contemplate a clean hydrogen future and the role that can be played by Hyundai’s eco-friendly fuel cell vehicles. This part of the exhibition incorporates an air purifying process and a garden that draws on clean water from a NEXO vehicle.
During Seoul Motor Show, Hyundai Motor will host test drives of the NEXO, Veloster N, and i 30 N Line from the Hyundai Motorstudio in Goyang. Customers that wish to test drive can apply at the Hyundai Motor Exhibit at the Seoul Motor Show.