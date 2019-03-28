In a recent Tesla Model 3 update to owners in Europe, Tesla added features like Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, Peak Power Increase, and Navigate on Autopilot. In addition, a new feature coined Dynamic Brake Lights rolls out. Its purpose is to better alert other drivers that the car is stopping quickly and, potentially, unexpectedly.

If the Model 3 driver engages hard braking at speeds in excess of 31 mph, the new safety feature kicks in. Teslarati first reported about the update and obtained release notes via DutchDeity on Reddit (r/TeslaMotors). The notes read:

If you are driving over 50 km/h and brake forcefully, the brake lights will now flash quickly to warn other drivers that your car is rapidly slowing down,” reads the description for Tesla’s Dynamic Brake Lights feature. In addition to flashing the tail lights in situations that call for unexpected heavy braking, the vehicle will also flash its hazard lights. If your car stops completely, the hazard warning lights will flash until you press the accelerator or manually press the hazard warning lights button to turn them off.

Tesla, and more specifically CEO Elon Musk, has continued to claim that the Silicon Valley electric automaker's vehicles are some of the safest on the road. In order to continue to uphold that claim, the automaker updates its features on an incremental basis.

Some cars' brake lights don't appear noticeable enough, and with the advent of automatic emergency braking, vehicles equipped with the technology can stop incredibly fast and with little warning. Any effort by automakers to make brake lights more obvious, especially under certain circumstances, is a welcome advancement. Hopefully, other OEMs will take note and follow suit.

