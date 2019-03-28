Ford will reveal the third generation Kuga SUV for the European market on April 2 this year. This is what the model’s first teaser image, released by the company’s Romanian division on Facebook, confirms.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Kuga nameplate, it’s Europe’s version of the Escape SUV in the United States. This quite short video suggests it will share a lot of design cues with the new Focus, which is not available in America.

From what we are able to see, at least the headlights, which appear to feature an all-LED technology, and the boot lid have almost identical shapes to the corresponding details in the Focus. That’s not really a surprise given the fact that the two vehicles share a common platform.

In fact, we’ve already seen prototypes of this vehicle testing in the United States. Obviously, they show the Escape, but the visual differences between the two should be minor. In February this year, a batch of spy photos even confirmed the development of a plug-in hybrid version showing a kilowatt gauge on the instrument cluster.

The brief look inside the cabin of the SUV that this teaser provides reveals a rotary selector for the automatic gearbox – again, something we’ve already seen in the new Focus. This likely means some of the powertrain options will be available with the brand’s new eight-speed torque converter automatic, which replaced the previous six-speed dual-clutch ‘box.

The video description says we’ll see the new Kuga on April 2, when Ford’s Go Further event in Amsterdam will be held. Next Tuesday, the automaker will also unveil a new crossover which will slot between the EcoSport and Kuga in its European lineup, as well as a PHEV version of the new Kuga. Also, mild-hybrid powertrains will be introduced for the Fiesta and Focus.

Source: Ford Romania on Facebook