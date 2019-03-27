40 events will be held across the country for anyone over the age of 15.
Here’s a big win for enthusiasts concerned that the “old ways” of motoring will disappear in the growing field of electric and autonomous vehicles. The classic car gurus at Hagerty are partnering with Skip Barber Racing School to host 40 events across the United States that will focus on a variety of driving skills. It’s called the Hagerty Driving Academy Powered by Skip Barber Racing School, but it’s not your typical race-based curriculum or prep for passing driver’s ed. Listed among the exercises are skid control, emergency maneuvers, and yes, how to drive a car with a manual transmission.
“Hardly anyone teaches driving a manual transmission anymore, but we think it’s a fantastic skill for all drivers to have,” said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. “We also think they need experience in the kind of crash avoidance techniques that Skip Barber Racing School excels at teaching. This partnership is all about safety, education and fun.”
In addition to learning various techniques behind the wheel, the Hagerty Driving Academy also seeks to show people the excitement that can be had in driving cool cars. As such, the events will give participants the opportunity to test their newfound skills behind the wheel of “fun cars.” We don’t know exactly what that means, but a press release on the program (which you can view below) says participants will have the opportunity to spend time behind the wheel of a range of classic cars.
The academy is open to anyone over the age of 15, though young participants under 18 must have parental consent and at least 20 hours of driving experience. The first event kicks off April 3 at Sebring International Raceway in Florida and will set you back $995, but if that’s a bit rich for your budget there will be four events through the year that are free to Hagerty Driving Club members. Joining the club costs $45, so yeah, that could be some serious fun for not a lot of coin.
Full information and registration details can be found at skipbarber.com.
Source: Hagerty, Skip Barber Racing School
Hagerty and Skip Barber Racing School Partner to Help Save Driving
Partnership to power more than 40 annual events to teach manual shift, driving skills and the fun of classic cars
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (March 27, 2019) – As part of its ongoing mission to save driving for future generations, Hagerty is partnering with the Skip Barber Racing School (SBRS) to introduce the Hagerty Driving Academy – a series of 40 events nationwide to teach safe, proficient driving skills, the art of shifting a manual and shares the excitement of being behind the wheel of fun cars.
Participants will take part in vehicle avoidance exercises such as panic breaking and emergency lane changes, as well as how to properly correct a skid, practice slides and recoveries, and the basics of operating a manual. Participants will also be introduced to performance driving on an autocross course and will spend time behind the wheel of a variety of classic cars.
Hagerty said the partnership fits nicely with its mission to save driving and preserve automotive heritage as the world inches toward driverless technology.
McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty said -
Anthony DeMonte, CEO of Skip Barber Racing Schools said -
"Hagerty will “make a perfect addition to the Skip Barber Racing School family as they are known for their long-time influence and dedication to the car enthusiast community. We anticipate this partnership bringing high-quality education and experiences to thousands of drivers for years to come.”
The first Hagerty Driving Academy will be held April 3rd at Sebring International Raceway.
A series of more than 40 events will be offered annually at iconic tracks including Road Atlanta, Lime Rock Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Select events will be offered free-of-charge for Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) members. As Hagerty Drivers Club discount partner, members will also receive a 20 percent discount on many Skip Barber Racing School programs.
For the 2019 Hagerty Driving Academy Powered by Skip Barber Racing School schedule,www.skipbarber.com/hagertydrivingacademy.