Here’s a big win for enthusiasts concerned that the “old ways” of motoring will disappear in the growing field of electric and autonomous vehicles. The classic car gurus at Hagerty are partnering with Skip Barber Racing School to host 40 events across the United States that will focus on a variety of driving skills. It’s called the Hagerty Driving Academy Powered by Skip Barber Racing School, but it’s not your typical race-based curriculum or prep for passing driver’s ed. Listed among the exercises are skid control, emergency maneuvers, and yes, how to drive a car with a manual transmission.

“Hardly anyone teaches driving a manual transmission anymore, but we think it’s a fantastic skill for all drivers to have,” said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. “We also think they need experience in the kind of crash avoidance techniques that Skip Barber Racing School excels at teaching. This partnership is all about safety, education and fun.”

In addition to learning various techniques behind the wheel, the Hagerty Driving Academy also seeks to show people the excitement that can be had in driving cool cars. As such, the events will give participants the opportunity to test their newfound skills behind the wheel of “fun cars.” We don’t know exactly what that means, but a press release on the program (which you can view below) says participants will have the opportunity to spend time behind the wheel of a range of classic cars.

The academy is open to anyone over the age of 15, though young participants under 18 must have parental consent and at least 20 hours of driving experience. The first event kicks off April 3 at Sebring International Raceway in Florida and will set you back $995, but if that’s a bit rich for your budget there will be four events through the year that are free to Hagerty Driving Club members. Joining the club costs $45, so yeah, that could be some serious fun for not a lot of coin.

Full information and registration details can be found at skipbarber.com.

Source: Hagerty, Skip Barber Racing School