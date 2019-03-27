In this electric versus two gasoline-burning vehicles battle, the cards seem stacked in favor of gas. This isn't the quickest of Teslas by any means. That honor goes to the Tesla Model S P100D.

This race features the much less performance-oriented Tesla Model 3. The Performance variant, to be precise. It's matched up against some stiff gas competition though in the form of the of a German sedan and an American muscle SUV.

The Model 3 Performance is still the highlight of the video as this particular YouTube channel is focused on electric cars, but has the midsize Tesla sedan found its match in either the form of the Mercedes AMG E63 or Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8?

There's only one way to find out and that's by watching the drag race video above. So, hit play to see how it all shakes out.

Video description:

In this video we drive a quarter mile drag race with the Tesla Model 3 Performance against a Mercedes AMG E 63 S and a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8. Can the Model 3 prevail against this competition?

Like what you see? Well, you'd probably love this other racing video from the same YouTube channel then. Again, it features the Tesla Model 3, two of them actually, though the other competitor is entirely different from the vehicles featured here.

Source: YouTube