Roborace is set to be an autonomous, electric driving competition of sorts. Currently, the series has been testing their tech and racing formats on FIA Formula E Championship tracks. Once it all comes to fruition, it will be the first official global championship for autonomous, electric vehicles.

With all of that being said, Hot Wheels took to Twitter to announce a new-founded partnership effort with the people over at Roborace. It resulted in an official diecast model of a prospective Roborace car. Check out the car's futuristic styling in the video above.

Truly autonomous cars may be well into the future. However, Roborace is working to implement and promote them, and Hot Wheels is not on board to support. This may prove to get our younger generation excited about the upcoming tech (as well as many of us that are still kids at heart). It's only a matter of time.

Video Description via Roborace on YouTube:

Hot Wheels Launches Robocar Toy!

Introducing a gravity-assisted autonomous race car that can fit in the palm of your hand. Meet the official Hot Wheels Robocar, available soon wherever Hot Wheels are sold. Let the hunt begin! #readyplayerone

Robocar is the world's first fully-autonomous, all-electric race car, designed by Daniel Simon, known for his work on Hollywood films such as Tron: Legacy, Oblivion and Captain America.

Hot Wheels is a brand of die-cast toy cars introduced by American toy maker Mattel in 1968. Visit the Hot Wheels website here: https://hotwheels.mattel.com

Roborace is the world’s first competition for human + machine teams, using both self-driving and manually-controlled cars. Race formats will feature new forms of immersive entertainment to engage the next generation of racing fans. Through sport, innovations in machine-driven technologies will be accelerated.

Roborace will redefine the way you think about autonomous technology.

Source: Autoblog