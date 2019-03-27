Ram is further expanding its HD truck range by introducing the 2500 and 3500 Lone Star models at the DFW Auto Show in Dallas. If you like what you see in the gallery below but you don’t live in Texas, we will have to disappoint you – the new series will be distributed exclusively in the second largest state in the United States and the country’s largest pickup market.

“First and foremost, the Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star edition is a powerful, hard-working truck that meets the demands of Texas truck buyers,” Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, comments. “Trucks are a big part of life in the Lone Star State, and Ram offers the segment’s best combination of performance, strength, luxury, and technology.”

The Lone Star models will be easily distinguishable by the standard 2500 and 3500 trucks by the standard 18-inch steel wheels, chrome door handles, bumpers and grille surround, as well as halogen headlamps with optional LED lighting. Also optionally, customers can upgrade to 20-inch chrome or painted aluminum wheels.

A choice of two interior packages and four exterior colors will be available, while the standard equipment includes Class V receiver hitches, electronic trailer brake controllers, and power trailer-tow mirrors. The truck will be offered in the following seating configurations: two-passenger bucket, three- passenger bench, five-passenger bucket, or six-passenger bench.

The Lone Star range will come as standard with FCA’s 6.4-liter V8 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A 6.7-liter diesel with 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and class-leading 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) will be available for the 3500 truck, while a detuned version of the diesel-drinking straight-six with 370 hp (276 kW) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) will be on sale for both the 2500 and 3500 models.

Pricing for the 2500 Heavy Duty Lone Star starts at $37,645, while the 3500 Heavy Duty Lone Star kicks off at $39,095. Ram says sales will begin in the second quarter of this year.

Source: Ram