Lincoln is kicking off the teasing game for its all-new compact crossover that will replace the aging MKC. The automaker releases a short video previewing the model and confirms it will be marketed with the Corsair moniker – something we first heard about back in June last year. Lincoln also reveals the big debut of the new high-riding model is scheduled for the New York Auto Show on April 17.

“With the continued strength of our SUVs - from the record-breaking sales of Navigator, strong customer response to the 2019 Nautilus and the arrival of the all-new Aviator in the summer, the Corsair will further strengthen Lincoln’s lineup,” the manufacturer says.

Initially, it was believed that Lincoln will show the successor of the MKC for the 2021 model year but booming SUV and crossover sales have forced the brand to speed up the development. We’ve seen prototypes of the model out testing a couple of times and this first teaser gives us a pretty good idea of what the final production version will look like.

At this point, we don’t have official information about what will power the Corsair but it’s probably safe to assume Ford’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost will be available for the compact crossover as a base motor. In the Ford Escape, that engine currently produces 245 horsepower (183 kilowatts) and should be mated to a standard automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive in Lincoln’s new model. An optional EcoBoost V6 might be available, while some sources also claim a hybrid powertrain is in the cards for the near future.

Lincoln will reveal all the details about its new crossover offering on April 17 during the press day at the New York Auto Show. Stay tuned as we expect to see more teasers for the company’s Corsair model.

Source: Lincoln