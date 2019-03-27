Developed from the ground up, the all-new BMW 1 Series is inching closer to its world reveal scheduled to take place later this year. The third generation of Bavaria’s smallest car is currently located at the company’s proving ground in Miramas, Southern France where the overhauled 1er is undergoing final testing. BMW says the model has been in development for the last five years, with the biggest change over the outgoing model obviously being the switch to a front-wheel-drive architecture.

BMW has published not only a generous batch of images with camouflaged prototypes, but it has also disclosed some preliminary details of its new Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3 competitor. In M135i xDrive guise, the next-gen 1 Series will be equipped with the most powerful four-cylinder engine ever installed in a BMW. It’s the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine you’ll find in the X2 M35i and it develops an identical 302 horsepower. No details about the amount of torque, but we’re expecting the same 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) as seen in the hot crossover.

25 Photos

While purists won’t like the idea of a FWD-based 1 Series, the new platform has allowed BMW’s engineers to create a significantly roomier interior thanks to the new packaging. For example, passengers sitting in the back get an extra 33 millimeters (1.3 inches) of legroom and an additional 19 mm (0.74 inches) of headroom compared to the old one.

The new 1 Series five-door hatchback promises to be a better companion on extended journeys thanks to the more accessible cargo area, which has been enlarged and can now swallow an extra 20 liters (0.7 cubic feet) over the outgoing model. That brings the grand total to 380 liters (13.4 cu. ft.).

Despite its FWD roots, the 2020 1 Series will be a “genuine BMW with an individual character,” according to Peter Langen, head of Driving Dynamics at the BMW Group. Borrowed from the i3s, the ARB technology refers to the actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation and is making its debut in a car powered by a combustion engine. It’s standard on the new 1er and encompasses a slip control system working together with the stability control system to significantly cut the dreaded understeer usually associated with FWD-based cars.

Also standard on the 2020 1 Series is something called BMW Performance Control (yaw moment distribution) enabling dynamic brake intervention. The company’s entry-level car has also been equipped with extra struts to boost torsional stiffness.

Expect the 1 Series to premiere in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, unless BMW will be kind enough to show the car online sooner than that.

Source: BMW