With the Geneva Motor Show in our rearview mirrors, it’s time to look ahead and get ready for the next major auto show. Scheduled to start in about a month from now, the New York Auto Show will be the venue where Hyundai is going to introduce a shiny new crossover. As previously announced by the South Korean brand, the new model will be positioned underneath the Kona to serve as the automaker’s entry-level CUV.

Today, Hyundai has announced the model in question will go by the name of “Venue” and will target “urban entrepreneurs.” The company isn’t willing to go into details about its new high-riding model, but it does say this name has been chosen as a reference to a place where “people want to be seen, or in this case, inside the vehicle.”

According to a report published by Motor Trend a little over a month ago, the Hyundai Venue will eschew the Kona’s funky styling in favor of a more conventional look. SangYup Lee, head of the Hyundai Global Design Center in Namyang, South Korea, said the smallest CUV is going to look “distinctively different” than the Kona, adding it will have a “boxy, bold, bull-doggy character.”

We already know the new A-segment crossover won’t ride on the same platform as the Kona and also that will be available in North America, hence the NY debut next month. The new Venue will be Hyundai’s latest addition to its growing portfolio, which recently added the three-row, seven-seat Palisade large SUV. Sister brand Kia is also expanding its high-riding lineup with the launch of the Telluride, while the Europe-bound XCeed and the U.S.-bound Tusker have yet to be revealed. The latter might share the spotlight with the Venue next month in the Big Apple.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue is set to premiere at the New York Auto Show on April 17.

Source: Hyundai